Manchester United looking to be closing in on a £43m deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Corriere del Ticino, via The Faithful MUFC.

Manchester United transfer news - could they sign Andre Onana?

Given David De Gea's unresolved contract issue, which doesn't seem to be going away any time soon, Man United are in need of a number one as things stand. And, as reports in Italy suggest, Onana could be that new shot-stopper.

The Inter Milan man would be Erik ten Hag's first signing this summer as the Red Devils look to take things up a level or two at Old Trafford.

After De Gea's season to forget in the last campaign, too, it comes as little surprise that United have their sights set on finding a new number one - a move which signals a sign of intent.

Indeed, the report states that Inter may well be willing to cash in on the stopper after the Red Devils lodged a bid of £43m.

A deal to sign Onana would, therefore, eat away at Ten Hag's budget who has reportedly been told that he has £120m to spend unless he moves players on this summer.

Would Andre Onana make Lisandro Martinez look better?

The best goalkeepers in the world can make even the most unreliable defenders look far better than they are, and vice-versa - see De Gea last season, for example.

Onana would reverse the roles at United by making the backline look even better than they already look after a solid season together last time out - conceding just 43 league goals and helping De Gea secure the Golden Glove.

The Inter shot-stopper would help show off a trait that Lisandro Martinez hasn't been able to express as much during his United career so far. And that's his ability on the ball.

De Gea's poor distribution often leaves United forced to scrap any thoughts of playing from the back and to play over the press, rather than through it.

Last season, the Spaniard attempted 11.8 passes per game, completing just 3.71 - a completion rate of 31.4%. By comparison, Onana attempted 11.3 per game, completed 4.38, with a completion rate of 38.9%, as per FBref.

For context of Onana's quality, Alisson Becker had a 41% completion rate last season, meaning that the United target isn't far off one of the best goalkeepers in the world in terms of passing ability.

Meanwhile, Martinez's stats show that, when given the chance, he can comfortably progress from the back. As per FBref, in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, he completed more passes per 90 than Declan Rice. Simply give him the chance and Martinez will play a key role in bypassing a press.

When at Ajax together in the 2019/20 season, Onana had an impressive 45.04% pass completion rate, completing over four passes per game. Martinez, with the goalkeeper supplying the passes, made 9.24 progressive passes per 90.

However, last season, with De Gea behind him, the Argentina international made just 3.53 per game in a frustrating drop-off.

Onana's quality is recognised by the best in the world, too, with Pep Guardiola full of praise for the shot-stopper prior to Manchester City's Champions League final victory over Inter.

The Manchester City boss said, via Manchester Evening News: "They [Inter] have a real good process, starting from Onana, an exceptional goalkeeper in the build-up – one of the best in the world right now."

With that said, it's clear that if United sign Onana, he would take them and particularly Martinez up another level.