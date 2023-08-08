Manchester United have made an offer for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his defensive options.

The Denmark international would be the Red Devils' fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

Is Andreas Christensen joining Manchester United?

The Manchester club have submitted a €50m (£43m) bid for Barcelona's Christensen, according to reports in Spain, via The Mirror. The offer is reportedly made up of €30m (£26m) up front and €15m (£13m) in potential add-ons, with the La Lia giants willing to accept €50m for their defender this summer.

It should come as little surprise that United are targeting a central defender in the current transfer window, given the fact that Harry Maguire has been linked with a move to West Ham United this summer, culminating in a reported £20m bid, which was rejected.

Christensen made just 23 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona last season, as he struggled to become a permanent part of Xavi's title-winning side at the Nou Camp. A move away from Spain could come at the perfect time for the former Chelsea defender.

Should Manchester United sign Christensen?

If Maguire leaves the club this summer, then finding a back-up for Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane must be one of Manchester United's priorities for the rest of the transfer window.

Christensen would represent quite the upgrade on Maguire, too. The Red Devils would be getting themselves a Premier League winner, who did enough to earn the interest of a club of Barcelona's stature whilst at Chelsea. Suddenly, United would have at least three solid centre-back options for Ten Hag to call on at Old Trafford.

The stats only back that up, too. According to FBref, Christensen made more progressive passes than all of United's current centre-back options, and won more tackles than Maguire and Varane, with Martinez being the exception.

Putting up numbers like that, Christensen has earned plenty of praise for his ball-playing abilities, with Ashley Williams telling the BBC, via The Metro during Euro 2020: "Arguably, Christensen was man of the match today. For a centre half by nature to move into midfield today and be comfortable in possession, he’s having a great summer.

"Fair play to him, the manager has asked him to do something a little bit different and he was brilliant."

The only way has been up for the Dane ever since the Euros, too, with a move to Barcelona summing just how impressive his rise at Chelsea was. Now, though, Christensen could potentially be playing against Chelsea for Manchester United alongside Mason Mount, in an unexpected turn of events.

He would have to earn a starting role under Ten Hag, that's for sure, but if the Barcelona man reached his best form at Old Trafford, there's no doubt that Martinez and Varane would be left worrying about their place.

As things stand, however, it remains to be seen whether United can complete the signing of the former Chelsea defender in the coming weeks, but it's certainly one to keep an eye on.