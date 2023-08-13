Manchester United are reportedly looking to boost their defensive options with the signing of Benjamin Pavard this summer, with Harry Maguire likely to join West Ham United.

The Bayern Munich defender could be Erik ten Hag's fourth signing of the summer transfer window, having already welcomed Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund.

What's the latest on Benjamin Pavard to Man United?

Manchester United get their season underway against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, and Ten Hag will be hoping to see the Red Devils make a statement of intent to get their campaign going.

As the end of the transfer window nears, it could be an important few weeks for Manchester United.

As the Premier League season gets underway, Manchester United have made contact with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Pavard, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The defender reportedly wants to leave the Bundesliga club, and may leave for free next summer if he doesn't get his move in the current transfer window, with his current contract set to expire in a year's time.

Despite his desire to leave, Pavard started for Bayern Munich in their 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, and could yet start the Bundesliga season with the Bavarians.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

Should Man United sign Benjamin Pavard?

Given the fact that he can play both centre-back and right-back, Pavard would be a smart acquisition at Old Trafford this summer. And, whilst it remains to be seen just how much it will take for United to land the defender's signature, according to Transfermarkt, he is currently worth just €40m (£35m).

Statistically speaking, the Frenchman would be a major upgrade on Maguire, too. As per FBref, Pavard made over double the amount of progressive passes per 90 as the England international last season, whilst also making more progressive carries, more interceptions, and more tackles in a clean sweep of Maguire statistically.

Meanwhile, if Ten Hag wants to deploy Pavard at right-back, the Dutchman would once again have himself an upgrade. Compared to Diogo Dalot, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season, as per FBref, the Bayern Munich man was involved in more goals, made more progressive passes, and made more clearances per game.

So, no matter where United play Pavard, he could improve Ten Hag's current squad, making his arrival potentially crucial in the coming weeks. At his best, the defender has earned high praise, too, with current manager Thomas Tuchel saying, via Lequipe, last season:

"He's an underrated player. He can adapt to the highest level and defends rigorously. He's a top team player, he immediately had my trust and proved me right."

With that said, Tuchel may be disappointed to see Pavard go, should the defender complete an exit from Bayern Munich this summer. United, meanwhile, could get themselves the perfect end to the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have agreed a deal with West Ham which will see Maguire make the move to the London Stadium this summer, freeing up space for another central defender at Old Trafford, and by the looks of things, a move for Pavard is certainly one to keep an eye on.