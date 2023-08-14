Manchester United are working to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, as Erik ten Hag looks to add another centre-back to his squad, and there has been a new update.

The Red Devils could be left short if Harry Maguire completes his reported move to West Ham United this summer.

What's the latest on Benjamin Pavard to Manchester United?

With Maguire reportedly set to make a £30m move to West Ham, Manchester United have submitted an offer to Bayern Munich for Pavard, according to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, who reported that the bid has been rejected.

There is some positive news for United, however, with a verbal agreement in place over personal terms with the defender. Now, they must attempt to agree on a suitable fee with Bayern in order to complete the deal.

The Bavarians may be keen to sell Pavard this summer, given that the Frenchman's contract expires in June of next year, making him a free agent. It remains to be seen just how much Bayern will demand for their defender, however, given that United's first offer was reportedly rejected.

As the summer transfer window nears its end, the Red Devils will hope to meet the Bundesliga side's valuation as soon as possible.

Should Manchester United sign Benjamin Pavard?

Signing Pavard could represent a smart piece of business from a Manchester United perspective, adding to the arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojllund this summer.

It didn't take long for the defender to impress Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, either, with the current boss saying, via Get Football News France:

“He is an underrated player.

“He can adapt to the highest level and he defends rigorously. He is a top team player, he immediately had my confidence and proved to me that I had been right.”

Meanwhile, former manager Niko Kovac said before welcoming Pavard, via Bulinews:

"He is a world-class footballer, a young player who will certainly be even better. Many clubs are looking at him - let's see if we will too."

Statistically speaking, Pavard would hand Ten Hag an improved option to call upon in the coming season.

According to FBref, the Bayern man outperformed Maguire in most aspects in the last campaign, whilst also performing better than right-backs Diogo Dalot, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Given that Pavard can play both centre-back and right-back, the numbers are a positive sign.

The Manchester United target made more progressive passes, was involved in more goals, and won more tackles per 90 than Ten Hag's current options last season.

Everything seems to suggest that Pavard is a player worth pursuing for United, who will need another centre-back should Maguire leave, as is reportedly expected.

Adding the Frenchman to Ten Hag's options in the backline would undoubtedly help the Red Devils to compete on all fronts as they step back into the Champions League this season.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not the move takes place, but it is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, as United attempt to agree on a fee with Bayern Munich for their defender with an improved bid.