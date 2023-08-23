Manchester United’s summer signings have yet to make a proper impression, with only really Andre Onana settling in at Old Trafford well.

Mason Mount was poor against Tottenham Hotspur, making just 15 accurate passes during his time on the field and Erik ten Hag may be looking to delve back into the transfer market for another signing or two.

It looks as though a defender is on his wish list, showing interest in Jean Clair-Tobido and Marc Guehi as of late, yet could his next arrival be another midfielder?

Who could Manchester United sign next?

Whatever Ten Hag decides to do, he must act swiftly as the transfer window shuts a week on Friday and the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

According to reports, United have made enquiries for the young Dutchman – who played under Ten Hag during his spell at Ajax – and he could be available for an affordable fee.

Read the latest Man Utd transfer news HERE…

The Bundesliga outfit value him at €25m (£22m) and this could turn into a stunning bargain for the Old Trafford side, especially if he could replicate the form he displayed at Ajax under Ten Hag.

What could Ryan Gravenberch offer Manchester United?

Last summer, Ten Hag aimed to bolster his midfield options at United and went out and purchased Casemiro from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £70m.

The Brazilian had won all there was to win during his trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital yet at the age of 30, it was perhaps seen as an inflated fee for someone who had arguably already enjoyed the peak years of his career.

In the Premier League last season, Casemiro proved a lot of people wrong as he ranked second for overall Sofascore rating (7.21), while also ranking second for big chances created (seven), first for tackles (3.2) and third for interceptions (1.2) per game, showcasing his strengths across a wide range of metrics.

Gravenberch could be an ideal partner for him at the heart of the United midfield, with his traits complementing the former Madrid gem rather well.

Despite starting just three Bundesliga matches for Bayern last term and averaging 24 minutes per game, the young Dutchman ranked in the top 7% when compared to positional peers for shot-creating actions (4.03) per 90 while also ranking in the top 18% for successful take-ons (1.3) and top 19% for progressive passes (6.64) per 90.

Given just how few opportunities he had to shine last season, these statistics are solid, and Ten Hag would likely give him more game time should he join United.

Casemiro ranked in the top 4% when compared to positional peers for tackles, blocks, clearances and aerials won per 90, demonstrating just how effective he is defensively and this could allow the 53-year-old to form a wonderful midfield duo.

Gravenberch was lauded as the Netherland’s “greatest talent” by former Ajax forward Wim Kieft and his attacking qualities combined with the defensive skills of the Brazilian would give the Red Devils a formidable partnership in the middle of the pitch.