Manchester United could sign Glenavon youngster Christopher Atherton this summer, with the teenager undergoing a trial at the Premier League club, taking part in an U15s game.

Atherton became the UK's youngest senior footballer in September 2022, making his Glenavon debut at just 13 years and 329 days old.

Now 14-years-old, Atherton shot to fame last September when he broke the record to become the UK's youngest ever senior footballer - even making an assist on his debut. According to the BBC, too, the Glenavon player was just ten days off breaking the world record.

Now, as per Manchester United Youth on Instagram, Atherton is on trial at Carrington, and has featured in a game against Burnley for the U15s.

It remains to be seen whether the Northern Irishman will officially complete a move this summer, but a trial certainly shows positive signs.

It would be quite something if Atherton went from playing in the NIFL Premiership for semi-professional Northern Irish side Glenavon to one of the world's biggest clubs in the form of Manchester United.

Who is Christopher Atherton?

Record-breaker Atherton has gone onto feature for Glenavon four times, playing just over an hour in all of those appearances combined.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton revealed after handing the youngster his debut that he wanted to help Atherton break the world record for youngest senior footballer telling the club's YouTube channel: "A lot of us at that age would have been dreaming of becoming a footballer and playing for a first team, thinking it is a million miles away.

"I had no doubt that if we got ahead in the game then I could bring him on because he was comfortable to train with the first team before the last match of last season.

"Only he had to go to watch Celtic with his Dad he would have played in that match as well, as it was the last match of the season and at that stage there was nothing to play for with seventh place already secured.

"We were planning on giving him his debut then which would have made him the youngest player in the world, but unfortunately he is just going to have to settle with being the youngest player in the UK."

If he completes a move to United this summer, it may well top beating the record for Atherton. He will join a historic list of players to make the move to the Manchester club, whose famous Carrington academy has produced some of the world's best.

Still incredibly young, however, the Northern Irishman still has a long way to go. For now, he will be dreaming of one day following in the footsteps of the likes of Marcus Rashford to make his Old Trafford debut, and becoming the star of the show.

It's certainly a move to keep an eye on to see just how the record-breaker gets on should he complete a move to the big stage in the coming weeks.