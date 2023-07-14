An update has emerged regarding Manchester United’s pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and it will come as good news to Erik ten Hag as he aims to significantly bolster his attack ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

How much will Dusan Vlahovic cost?

Having been linked with a move for the Serbian hitman earlier this summer, Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Man United News) are reporting that Juventus have lowered their asking price to just €65m (£55m) and this could tempt Ten Hag into making a move for the player.

The Serie A side had previously valued him at around €80m (£68m) according to the same publication, and although it still represents a large fee, it is much lower than previously expected.

The Old Trafford outfit made a bid to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, which included a players plus cash deal, according to The Athletic, yet it was booted out by the Italian side as they aren’t looking to budge from their £86m price tag that has been set for the youngster.

Vlahovic then, could turn into an ideal alternative for Hojlund should any potential move fail to materialise during the transfer window.

Could Manchester United sign Dusan Vlahovic?

The Red Devils have made just one acquisition this summer, luring Mason Mount from Chelsea and although this is certainly a step in the right direction with regard to bolstering his attacking options, Ten Hag now needs a proper centre forward to join ahead of next term.

Only Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored more than ten goals for the club throughout the whole of last season and the Dutchman will be looking for another one or two players who could arrive and boost this area.

Despite conceding just 43 goals in 38 league matches, United scored only 58 goals, with all but two of the top ten scoring more than them and this heightens their need for a player who could score plenty.

Vlahovic didn’t enjoy the best season for Juventus compared to previous years, yet he still managed to score 14 goals and grab four assists across all competitions, and he could prove to be a big upgrade on Anthony Martial, who managed just 12 goal contributions in comparisons.

Indeed, not only does the Serbian score more than Martial, he has also registered more shots per 90 (3.12 to 2.26), taken more touches in the attacking penalty area (144 to 58) and made more progressive carries into the final third (29 to 15) suggesting that his game revolves around more than just scoring, and he puts himself in excellent positions to shoot often and also in order to create chances for others.

Lauded as a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese, Vlahovic, as evidenced by the statistics, offers a more well round approach than Martial, while also being capable of scoring more often and this should tempt Ten Hag into making a move for him this summer.

The fee of £55m may seem a lot on the surface, but in terms of value for money and the chance to further develop the 23-year-old at United, it could be a wise investment by the club.