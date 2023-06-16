Manchester United appear to hold an advantage in their pursuit of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana as Erik ten Hag eyes his first summer signing.

What’s the latest on Andre Onana to Manchester United?

According to The Guardian, Onana would favour a move to United this summer over joining Chelsea, who are also keen on the Cameroonian.

Inter are demanding a fee in the region of £50m, and with the added benefit of playing in the Champions League group stages next term, it’s no wonder that the Old Trafford side appear to be his preferred choice.

Could Manchester United sign Andre Onana?

Signing a new ‘keeper is certainly at the forefront of Ten Hag’s mind, especially with the uncertainty surrounding David De Gea and his future.

The Spaniard may find himself on the bench more often next season as Ten Hag appears to be searching for a new No 1, and if he does sign an extended contract, the 32-year-old may have to reduce his staggering £375k-per-week salary that he currently earns.

Onana enjoyed an excellent season for the Serie A side, helping them reach a first Champions League final since 2010 while claiming the Coppa Italia for a second year in succession.

During the stunning run to the final of Europe’s premier club competition, the 27-year-old conceded only 0.8 goals per game, keeping eight clean sheets from 13 matches and making 3.6 saves per game – a success rate of 81%.

These performances meant he ranked first out of the Inter squad in terms of overall rating (7.41/10) via Sofascore, and although his side were defeated in the final by Manchester City, it took a solitary Rodri goal to settle the tie.

Pep Guardiola even lavished praise upon the former Ajax star before the game, describing the player as “exceptional with his feet” - and his distribution abilities could make him fit into Ten Hag’s side with ease.

Indeed, over the past year, Onana ranks in the top 11% across Europe’s big five leagues for touches per 90 (43.81) while also ranking in the top 10% for passes attempted per 90 (35.46), suggesting that not only is he comfortable in possession of the ball, he can also pass out often from the back to generate attacks.

He may cost around £50m, but Ten Hag must make his move for the shot-stopper as soon as possible. With the Red Devils facing stiffer competition next term due to the Champions League gracing the Old Trafford pitch once more, it’s evident that improving their goalkeeping options could be vital, and Onana could be a wonderful acquisition.