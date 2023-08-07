Manchester United will be looking at making further progress this season under Erik ten Hag, especially with Champions League football gracing the Old Trafford pitch once again.

Summer signings include Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, as the Dutchman has strengthened in key areas.

The one thing missing is another defender, yet it appears as though the Red Devils have launched a move for Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen in a bid to bolster their backline.

Could Manchester United sign Andreas Christensen?

According to reports in Spain (via Football 365), United have made an offer for Christensen in order to lure him back to the Premier League this summer.

Ten Hag is said to have made a bid of €50m (£43m), albeit with that bid including certain add-ons and 'variables'. The La Liga side are open to selling the Danish defender for €50m, however they want the entire sum to be fixed and this could potentially derail any move.

It’s clear that United need at least another centre-back this summer, especially with Harry Maguire set to depart the club before the transfer window shuts.

Will Harry Maguire leave Manchester United?

The Englishman endured a difficult campaign during 2022/23, making just eight Premier League starts under Ten Hag. He ranked in a lowly 18th position across the whole squad for tackles per game (0.5), while also ranking eighth for interceptions per game (0.8), suggesting that even when he did play, his influence clearly waned.

He even endured a rant from Onana during pre-season having made a poor pass which presented Borussia Dortmund with a chance to score. Everton are showing interest in the 30-year-old, while Tottenham Hotspur also appear to be keen on signing him and a potential move for Christensen is certainly bad news for Maguire.

The Dane has plenty of Premier League experience, making nearly 100 appearances in the competition during his stint at Chelsea and having won the Champions League while at the Blues, Ten Hag will be signing a player who seemingly has a winning mentality.

His 94% pass success rate was the highest out of any player across the Barcelona squad and this could give him an advantage if he joined United, with Ten Hag looking for his defenders to be able to play out effectively from the back.

Indeed, the 27-year-old ranks in the top 1% when compared to positional peers for pass success percentage (93.7%) and also ranks in the top 10% for progressive passes per 90 (4.95) and top 17% for progressive carries per 90 (0.99).

In comparison, Maguire relies on a more physical approach, failing to rank in the top 40% compared to positional peers for pass completion percentage (85.2%) and slipping outside the top 50% for progressive passes per 90 (3.09), a major drop-off from the figures Christensen registered.

It’s evident that the Barcelona star fits into Ten Hag’s ideologies a lot more than the former Leicester City defender, and he has even been dubbed “underrated” by his former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas.

£43m might sound a lot on the surface, yet with the qualities he would bring to Ten Hag’s side, it is a no-brainer if United wish to secure more silverware this term.