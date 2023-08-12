Manchester United will be hoping to sign a new defender before the summer transfer window slams shut in just three weeks, especially considering they have bolstered other areas of their squad.

Erik ten Hag has lured Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford so far, yet with Harry Maguire looking likely to sign for West Ham United, could another centre-back be his key priority?

Frenchman Jean-Clair Todibo has been earmarked as a key target for Ten Hag along with Bayern Munich ace Benjamin Pavard and the Dutchman could have a big decision to make over the next few weeks.

Is Benjamin Pavard joining Manchester United?

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg provided an update on United’s pursuit of Pavard earlier this week, saying: “Benjamin #Pavard: Concrete talks with @ManUtd at this stage! All parties involved are working on a verbal agreement now.

“Ten Hag is pushing for Pavard as he’s a versatile defender. Pavard wants to leave FC Bayern in August.”

With Pavard clearly looking to depart the Bundesliga giants, a fee of around €30m (£26m) should be enough to convince Bayern to sell before the window slams shut.

What is Benjamin Pavard’s best position?

The defender is perhaps most fondly remembered for playing his part during France’s World Cup glory in Russia five years ago.

His stunning goal against Argentina was voted the goal of the tournament and it turned the tide in their favour to secure an eventual 4-3 victory.

He played at right-back throughout that competition and has done so for the vast majority of times he has represented France. However, last season, he was deployed as a centre-back on a regular basis for his club side and this could be the position for which Ten Hag could utilise him should he join United.

The 27-year-old has registered 28 goal contributions across his club career thus far, clearly enjoying the freedom on the right-hand side of defence as he is able to bomb up and down the wing, yet his performances during 2022/23 at the heart of the defence were excellent.

Over the previous 12 months, Pavard has ranked in the top 6% for tackles per 90 across the big five European leagues, while ranking in the top 10% for progressive passes, progressive carries and touches in the attacking penalty area, combining defensive acumen with a positive attacking threat.

He could certainly form a solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the United defence should he move to the Premier League.

The Argentinian also ranked in the top 6% for tackles per 90 when compared to positional peers across the previous 12 months, while also ranking in the top 5% for blocks per 90, and he could shine alongside Pavard.

Having signed from Ajax last summer, the World Cup winner proved a real revelation for Ten Hag's side at the heart of the defence, with club legend Patrice Evra having hailed the 25-year-old as "one of the best signings" in "years" at the Theatre of Dreams.

With Pavard clearly enjoying getting forward as much as possible, knowing Martinez effectively will cover for him could see Ten Hag deploy the duo as his first-choice centre-back pairing if the Frenchman moves to England.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel even heralded him as “underrated”, but given his form since the beginning of last season, the former Stuttgart man has turned into a fine central defender who could improve the Old Trafford side.