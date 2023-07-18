Manchester United haven’t quite been as active during the summer transfer window as many of the supporters would have wished, making just one signing so far, that of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana does appear to be on his way to Old Trafford in a deal which will see him become the new number one at Old Trafford and perhaps Erik ten Hag is just going about his business in a strategic way, as opposed to making unnecessary signings.

Improving the defence must surely be one of his main priorities and having stripped Harry Maguire of the captaincy recently while West Ham United show interest, he could be heading out of the club.

Ten Hag could also ditch Victor Lindelof this summer, especially with United being linked with Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard of late according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

How much will Benjamin Pavard cost Manchester United?

According to FootballTransfers, Bayern may allow the Frenchman to depart for a fee of just €30m (£26m) this summer and this could turn into a shrewd investment by Ten Hag should he go ahead with any potential swoop.

Manchester City and Juventus will offer some stiff competition for the World Cup winner however and this transfer battle may go on for quite a few weeks yet.

What could Benjamin Pavard offer Manchester United?

First things first, he could offer some defensive versatility, as the 27-year-old not only operates as a right back (his favoured position) but is also more than able to perform as a centre-back, like he's done for the Bundesliga giants recently.

Secondly, he could offer United an upgrade on Lindelof and with Champions League football gracing the Old Trafford pitch for the first time since 2021/22, some added quality will be vital.

Indeed, Pavard made more tackles per 90 (2.44 to 1.48), more progressive passes per 90 (7.59 to 3.43) and more progressive carries (1.31 to 0.52) than the current United defender over the previous 365 days.

These statistics even ranked Pavard in the top 6%, top 1% and top 9% across Europe’s top five leagues respectively, suggesting that even though he played primarily in a position that isn’t his strongest, he still outperformed the Swede, who didn’t rank in the top 40% for any of the metrics.

The former Stuttgart defender even provided an unlikely goal threat, scoring seven times across all competitions, including twice in the Champions League while the entirety of the United defence scored just four goals between them and this could give Ten Hag a solid threat from the back next term.

Thomas Tuchel even heralded him as “underrated” and given just how impressive he has been over the previous 12 months; perhaps greater things should be said about him.

Ten Hag would likely slot him into centre-back, especially with the inevitable departure of Maguire and due to how much of an upgrade he is over Lindelof, yet if a chance arose at right-back, there is no doubt he would sparkle just as well there.