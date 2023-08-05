Manchester United have undergone a major change in their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season. David De Gea has departed United following a 12-year spell, while Andre Onana has been recruited as his replacement.

The former Inter Milan ‘keeper joins the club along with Mason Mount, yet it appears as though Erik ten Hag isn’t finished with his transfer business, especially regarding outgoings.

Is Dean Henderson leaving Manchester United?

Henderson appears to be leaving Old Trafford this summer, with Nottingham Forest keen on signing him for a fee in the region of £20m.

The £100k-per-week Englishman however hasn’t made the move just yet, with injury issues preventing him from securing the switch.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell at Forest last season, and it is perhaps the best time to make the move away from United, having played just 29 matches for the senior side since making his debut in 2020.

He was even dubbed “terrible” by reporter Chris Philpotts previously and Ten Hag will be keen to get his high earnings off the wage bill, while bringing in someone younger as a replacement.

With this in mind, the Red Devils have shown interest in Turkish ‘keeper Altay Bayindir, and they will be hoping to sign him before the transfer window shuts.

Who is Altay Bayindir?

According to Turkish outlet CNN Turk (via Sport Witness), United have ‘started official attempts’ to bring the player to the Premier League this summer.

The 25-year-old has a low release clause, which currently stands at just €6m (£5m) and this could allow Ten Hag the opportunity to bring in a decent backup option to Onana, while still having plenty of funds to fuel a few more transfers.

The five-cap Turkish international has been at current club Fenerbahce since 2019 and has kept 44 clean sheets across 143 matches, winning the Turkish Cup last season.

The shot-stopper conceded 31 goals last term for the Turkish side, the same total as Henderson, yet he played more matches (26 to 18) and he also had higher pass success rate in his own half (92% to 86%), conceded possession less often per game (8.6 to 13.7) and also kept more clean sheets (nine to six), demonstrating that he could be an ideal replacement for Henderson should he leave Manchester.

His impressive pass success rate in his own half could fit in well with Ten Hag’s tactical philosophy, as he likes to build attacks from the back and this will allow him to successful pass the ball accurately to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The 6 foot 5 titan may not be the most exciting signing, yet with a solid number one in Onana, Bayindir would be providing some added competition for the Cameroonian across the whole season.

With a hectic schedule likely due to European commitments, the Turkish international may gain some action in the cup competitions.

With the player still to reach his prime, signing him for a fee of just £5m could turn into an excellent bargain a few years down the line.