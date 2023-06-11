Last summer, Manchester United signed Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid in what was a massive statement of intent from new boss Erik ten Hag.

This was a player who had just won La Liga and the Champions League in the same season and was arguably one of Madrid’s integral players, therefore, bringing him to Manchester was seen as an excellent move and one that would pay dividends.

A fee of £70m certainly raised a few eyebrows at the time as he was the second most expensive player over 30 in history, behind his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, however, he has been worth every penny.

The midfielder helped United win their first trophy in six years by securing the League Cup, while he ranked as the second-best player in the squad for overall rating in the league while also ranking second for big chances created and first for tackles made, suggesting he has made a positive influence in the Old Trafford side.

Could Ten Hag repeat this masterclass during the summer transfer window? As the Red Devils are reportedly keen on making a move for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and they are prepared to offer up to €150m (£129m) in order to make a move happen.

Could Manchester United sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer?

Never say never, especially with the way the club lured Casemiro to England last year, however, Ten Hag may decide to use these funds for a striker or two.

The youngster is an exciting prospect and has enjoyed success at the Spanish side since joining from Rennes in 2021, winning the Champions League and La Liga title in 2021/2022, alongside Casemiro.

He doesn’t offer much in terms of goal contributions, yet his passing and defensive abilities are among the finest on the continent.

Across the big five European leagues, the Frenchman ranks in the top 3% for pass completion rate (89.8%), top 3% for tackles won per 90 (2.14), top 8% for percentage of aerials won (64.1%) and in the top 3% for carries into the final third per 90 (3.06), showcasing his wonderful talent in the heart of the midfield to not only help out defensively, but to also make accurate passes and carry the ball into the final third often.

It's no wonder he was dubbed “special” by Sky Sports reporter Nubaid Haroon just last year and if Ten Hag could somehow pull a move off for the Madrid sensation, he would be repeating his Casemiro masterclass, that’s for sure.