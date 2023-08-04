Manchester United are ramping up their transfer business ahead of their first Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers a week on Monday.

Andre Onana and Mason Mount have already arrived at Old Trafford, and with striker Rasmus Hojlund completing his medical at the club, Erik ten Hag is building a promising squad.

The Dutchman may not be finished there, however, as he could potentially target Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Could Manchester United sign Aurelien Tchouameni?

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Red Devils could make a move for the Frenchman this summer.

Bayern Munich are also keen on luring the midfielder to Germany and thus United would face some stiff competition, yet Ten Hag may feel confident in securing his signature.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE…

The Old Trafford outfit are ‘considering presenting an economic proposal’ of a similar amount to which Madrid signed Tchouameni from AS Monaco just last summer, as per the report.

This amounted to a fee of €80m (£69m) and signing him from the LaLiga side would represent a big statement of intent by United ahead of the coming season.

Would Aurelien Tchouameni improve Manchester United?

The 23-year-old gem has slipped down the pecking order towards the end of last season, particularly in the Champions League, failing to start any of their knockout ties.

He did show plenty of promise during the earlier stages of the league season for Madrid however and he ranked third in the squad for accurate passes per game (47.8), while also displaying his tenacious side, ranking first for tackles per game (1.9), showing that he was effective in the heart of the midfield.

These qualities would suit Ten Hag perfectly, as he could be deployed at the base of the midfield and control the game from deep, whilst allowing attacking talents such as Mount to flourish.

Tchouameni ranked in the top 1% across Europe’s big five leagues for interceptions per 90 (1.98) and also for pass completion percentage per 90 (92.9%), further evidence of just how integral he could be at United.

With the French machine dictating play and winning the ball back at every given opportunity, Mount could be given some added freedom and the Dutchman could potentially form a dream duo with the pair next season.

The former Chelsea gem ranked fourth in the squad for shots per game (1.4) and key passes per game (1.3) last term and these figures could certainly improve by having a player such as Tchouameni behind him, allowing Mount to focus solely on his attacking duties.

Former United midfielder Paul Pogba lauded his compatriot after he made his debut for France in 2021, saying:

“Very very good. He's not a boy, he's a man.

“It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, and extraordinary technical and physical quality.”

It didn’t quite work out for Pogba at United, but Tchouameni is a different animal entirely and the talented machine could be the ideal player to give United’s midfield a boost, while forming a key partnership with Mount in the process.