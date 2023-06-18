Manchester United enjoyed a steady debut season under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, winning the League Cup and qualifying for the Champions League, yet it may arguably be the rejuvenation of Marcus Rashford which is perhaps the best thing to come from 2022/2023.

By the end of the 2021/2022 campaign, Rashford had scored a paltry five goals and grabbed just two assists in what was a season of uncertainty and a clear lack of any ruthlessness in front of goal.

Fast forward a year later and the 25-year-old had upped these numbers to 30 goals and 13 assists, a remarkable turnaround and it was clearly the Ten Hag effect which allowed Rashford to flourish yet again, having been the golden boy of English football for so long.

With the Dutchman on the lookout for new talent that could make an impression in the United first team over the next few years, could he sign United’s next Rashford with a move for Arsenal teen starlet Ethan Nwaneri this summer?

Could Manchester United sign Ethan Nwaneri?

According to The Athletic, Man United are in the hunt for Nwaneri as they look to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

He made headlines back in September for becoming the Premier League’s youngest-ever player after appearing against Brentford, albeit only gaining a minute of action, however his undoubted talent could see him emerge properly over the coming years.

Rashford broke into the United first team aged just 18 during a Europa League clash against FC Midtjylland, scoring a double and although Nwaneri is still a couple of years younger, he has impressed in Arsenal’s Hale End academy.

The 16-year-old scored nine goals and registered five assists for the U18 side, while the 5 foot 10 ace has even made appearances for the U21 team, playing nine games in the Premier League 2, clearly showing how highly rated he is at the Gunners.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him as a “wonderkid” while fellow Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka has lauded the teen starlet as “special” although also declaring that the club must “protect” the player not long after he made his first team debut.

It may be a few years until he makes a Rashford-like impact on the first team should he actually make the move to United, however, the boy is talented, absolutely no doubt about it and Ten Hag should be doing all he can to lure him to Manchester.