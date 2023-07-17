Manchester United have made just one summer signing so far during this transfer window, with Mason Mount arriving from Chelsea and with the Premier League campaign just a few weeks away, Erik ten Hag will need to act swiftly to improve his squad.

With reinforcements required across all areas of the first team, bolstering his attacking options seems to be at the forefront of the Dutchman’s mind and United have offered Atalanta a players-plus-cash deal for striker Rasmus Hojlund, however, the Serie A outfit are demanding a cash-only bid in a saga which threatens to rumble on for the next few weeks.

Could the Old Trafford side perhaps look at alternative options should a move for the Dane fail to materialise?

Man Utd transfer news - Goncalo Ramos back on the radar

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils could go back in for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos - speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Manchester United are looking for a new striker, at the moment there are two names on the shortlist, and one is Goncalo Ramos.

"After a few weeks of silence, the English club is ready to reopen talks with Benfica again. At the moment the position of the Portuguese team is quite adamant: the player has a release clause of €120 million (£102 million) and this value represents his price.

"However, Manchester United will try to figure out the room for negotiation to lower the price, even if at the moment there is not much confidence.”

Will Man Utd sign Goncalo Ramos?

The urgent requirement for a striker ahead of the 2023/24 campaign certainly suggests that a move could go through this summer, especially considering they scored only 58 Premier League goals last term.

Hojlund appears to be the main target, but Ramos could sparkle at Old Trafford if given the opportunity to shine under Ten Hag, and he could form a dream partnership with Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman was in the form of his life last season, having registered 41 goal contributions – 30 goals and 11 assists – across all competitions, and he ranks in the top 8% across Europe’s big five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (6.92), suggesting that he does get into scoring positions often.

The 25-year-old machine also ranked third across the United squad for league assists (five) and sixth for big chances created (five), indicating that Ramos would benefit from his ability to generate opportunities from the left wing.

Across the next big eight competitions on the continent, Ramos ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.75) and in the top 7% for total shots per 90 (3.87). In contrast, his 27 goals last season demonstrate that he is certainly proficient in front of goal and Ten Hag needs an out-and-out striker with this sort of ability.

Rashford was either deployed on the left wing or as a centre-forward last term, yet it is clear his best position is out wide, having scored 16 of his goals from there during 2022/23.

With Ramos leading the line, it would take the pressure from the United gem that was clearly abundant during Ten Hag’s maiden campaign.

Journalist Josh Bunting once lauded the young forward as “powerful” and as a “top prospect” last year and there is no doubt he is ready to make the step up to performing for a club such as United.

The next few weeks will be interesting regarding who Ten Hag manages to lure to Old Trafford, and Ramos may not only be an ideal alternative to Hojlund but a perfect partner for Rashford heading into the new campaign.