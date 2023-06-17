Manchester United lead the chase for Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos, with Erik ten Hag looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Goncalo Ramos to Manchester United?

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã (via Football 365), United are ‘in the lead’ over Paris Saint-Germain as they chase a move for Ramos this summer.

The striker is currently in high demand and Benfica will be aiming to receive a fee of around €80m (£68m) for the 21-year-old and with the club seemingly diverting their interest away from a move for Harry Kane, Ramos could be the new focus of attention during the transfer window.

Could Goncalo Ramos sign for Manchester United?

It’s no secret that Ten Hag wants to sign a world-class striker ahead of next season, with Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst netting just 11 goals between them and although the Dutchman will be aiming to strengthen all over the pitch, luring a player who has the capabilities to score over 20 goals a season must be a priority.

The 2022/2023 season was arguably Ramos’ breakthrough, as he scored 27 goals across all competitions, also grabbing 12 assists for good measure and by unleashing him as his main centre-forward, Ten Hag could allow Marcus Rashford to cement a spot on the left wing, where he flourished last term.

The Englishman registered 22 goal contributions – 16 goals and six assists – from the left flank and he showcased his attacking capabilities by ranking in the top 8% across Europe’s top five leagues for non-penalty goals, total shots per 90 and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, certainly indicating that he is among the finest in the continent for these metrics.

Ramos would take the pressure off of Rashford in a goalscoring sense and with the youngster already starring on the international stage, his future is extremely bright.

During his first-ever World Cup start last year, he scored a stunning hattrick against Switzerland in the last 16 and he managed six shots in total during the tie while also creating a big chance and making two key passes, suggesting that he can do more than just score.

It was an excellent way to announce his talents on the big stage however and United wouldn’t go wrong by luring him to Old Trafford, especially with his limitless potential and the fact they so desperately require a ruthless striker.

Having posted “outrageous numbers” according to Jacek Kulig for Benfica B just a couple of years ago, he has taken to the senior stage with ease and Ten Hag will feel he can lead the United line over the next few seasons.

That addition would, in turn, allow Rashford - who was described as "unstoppable" by his manager earlier this year - to feature consistently in his preferred position off the left, ensuring the 25-year-old could become even more unplayable in the Red Devils' attacking unit.