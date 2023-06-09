Manchester United could be set for a major boost as one of their transfer targets looks like he wants a move to Old Trafford this summer in order to win trophies…

What’s the latest on Harry Kane to Manchester United?

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham striker Harry Kane appears to want a move to the Red Devils so he can start competing for trophies.

Journalist Graeme Bailey tweeted a few weeks ago that Kane is the “preferred option” when it comes to Erik ten Hag’s search for a new striker, however, it remains to be seen whether Spurs want to do business this summer.

The Englishman could cost a minimum of £100m if any potential transfer was to take place - and if any team could afford this fee, it’s United.

Could Harry Kane sign for Manchester United this summer?

Nothing can be ruled out, especially with Spurs’ 15-year trophy drought looking like it could continue judging by their performances last season, and with Kane fast approaching 30, he will surely be looking to add some silverware in order to complement his qualities as a player.

Ten Hag desperately needs a world-class forward that can take his side to the next level, with United scoring just 58 Premier League goals - only Aston Villa scored fewer out of the teams in the top half of the table last term. Anthony Martial netted just six times in the league (nine in all competitions) as United had to rely on Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to score the majority of their goals, grabbing 30 and 14 respectively, and it’s clear they need an upgrade on the Frenchman.

Kane, lauded as “incredible” by Spurs coach Ryan Mason, is among one of the finest forwards on the continent, ranking in the top 10% across Europe’s top five leagues for goals, shot-creating actions and progressive passes over the past year, suggesting that not only does he pose a significant threat in front of goal, but he is willing to move the ball into key attacking areas as often as possible.

Compare this to Martial, who ranks in the top 23% for goals, top 37% for shot-creating actions and top 13% for progressive passes across Europe’s top five leagues over the same period, Kane would surely be a major upgrade with regard to these metrics.

Indeed, in their respective teams, the Englishman ranked as Spurs’ best player for overall rating, goals and assists and shots on target per game (as per Sofascore), while the United striker could only rank as the 17th-best player in the Red Devils squad, as well as placing fifth for goals & assists and fourth for shots on target per game, proving that Kane is vital for his side, whereas Martial isn’t quite as effective.

Signing Kane should be a no-brainer for Ten Hag this summer given his quality, and if they wish to push Manchester City and Arsenal properly next term, luring one of the most devastating strikers of his generation to Old Trafford would give them a wonderful chance of challenging for the title.