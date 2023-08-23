Manchester United’s rather feeble start to the Premier League season could tempt Erik ten Hag back into the transfer market before the window shuts next week.

So far, only Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have arrived at Old Trafford and if the Dutchman aims to challenge for the league title and go deep in the Champions League, some more strength in depth will be required.

One name to be linked with the club recently may not make the move to the Red Devils until January, however, he would be worth the wait.

Who will Man United sign next?

According to FootballTransfers, United are looking to bring Brentford striker Ivan Toney to the club in January, having had conversations with the Englishman during pre-season.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE…

Toney is currently serving an eight month ban from all football activity having been found guilty by the FA of several gambling breaches, and he won't be able to play for his club until 2024.

The Old Trafford side first showed interest in the forward back in April and now it appears as though Ten Hag is ready to wait a few more months to sign him.

Brentford placed a £50m price tag on his head and United will surely have to move a few players on in order to raise the sufficient funds.

How good is Ivan Toney?

Last season, United placed an over-reliance on Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in terms of goals, with the duo the only players in the squad to score over ten goals throughout the whole of the 2022/23 campaign.

Anthony Martial netted just nine times and it’s clear he shouldn’t be relied upon to be the focal point of the United attack.

The Frenchman ranked in a lowly 17th spot across the squad with regard to his Sofascore rating (6.79) in the league, while ranking fifth for goals and assists (eight), fourth for shots on target (0.6) and tenth for big chances created (two).

By comparison, Toney topped the pile out of the whole Brentford squad, achieving a Sofascore rating of 7.25 while also ranking first for goals and assists (24), shots on target per game (1.3) and second for big chances created (12), clearing indicating that he’d be a major upgrade on the current United striker.

Thomas Frank, his current boss at Brentford, lauded Toney earlier this year, saying:

"He is a special footballer, I think his character is unique in terms of leadership and driving his team. His link-up play and the way he sees his team-mates around in terms of combinations and then his ability to score goals. He is an all-around football player."

Martial has failed to live up to the massive hype that was generated upon his arrival in Manchester back in 2015 and across his eight seasons at the club, has netted over 20 goals just once, back during the 2019/20 campaign.

Toney is still only 27 and is arguably heading into his peak years. If Ten Hag could lure him from Brentford in January, the goal machine would supplement Hojlund perfectly and give the Dutchman something different in attack.