Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala this summer.

What’s the latest on Jamal Musiala to Manchester United?

According to sources in Spain (via Football 365), United are set to make a €100m (£85m) bid for Musiala during the summer transfer window, with the report claiming that the Red Devils are ‘allocating’ £85m of Sheikh Jassim’s wealth in order to lure the youngster to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag could face competition for the Bayern star however, with La Liga side Real Madrid also keeping tabs on him and if the Dutchman wants to make a statement signing this summer, luring the 20-year-old from the Bundesliga would be impressive.

Could Manchester United sign Jamal Musiala?

Nothing can be ruled out; however it will take a lot of negotiation to bring Musiala to the Premier League, especially with his rise to stardom at the Allianz Arena placing him among one of the finest young talents in the game.

Since making his debut during the 2019/2020 season, the German international has since gone on to make 125 appearances while registering 54 goal contributions – 31 goals and 23 assists – during that spell, a remarkable number considering his age.

Musiala is also statistically similar to Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, being the sixth most comparable player to the Serie A star and with the Georgian impressing as Napoli won their first Scudetto in 33 years, it isn’t a bad comparison to have.

He managed to score 12 times and grab ten assists during their victorious campaign while creating 14 big chances and averaging 1.4 key passes per game, proving to be highly influential during 2022/2023.

Indeed, both Musiala and Kvaratskhelia registered similar statistics last term in regards to goal contributions (both 22), shots per 90 (2.97 to 2.7), shot-creating actions per 90 (4.91 to 4.86) and touches in the attacking penalty box (175 to 144), showcasing their wonderful attacking qualities to devastating effect for their respective teams.

They also share similar styles of play, according to WhoScored, as Musiala and Kvaratskhelia both like to dribble often and cut inside, while the duo also list finishing and key passes as their key strengths and Ten Hag could benefit massively from his creative talent should he join United.

His former coach, Andrew Martin lavished praise on him in 2021, saying: "Technically outstanding, very skillful, and a player who can score all types of goals, inside and outside the box. And he's a great dribbler and likes to take players on, as he did against Schalke. He later became a No.10 and has become as much of a creator as a goalscorer."

The praise doesn’t stop there, with journalist Joe Crann stating the youngster is a “real handful” and he would significantly bolster United’s attacking options ahead of next season.