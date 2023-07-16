Manchester United’s summer business hasn’t exactly gone to plan, making just one signing so far, that of Mason Mount, who arrived from Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag knows there are a few areas which will need to be improved, particularly in the goalkeeping department and across the frontline. Andre Onana looks close to joining the Old Trafford side in a move which would certainly give United a solid option between the posts, yet their attacking options are looking sparse.

With this in mind, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid forward João Félix according to Spanish newspaper ABC (via Sport Witness) as they look to rival fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Newcastle United for his signature this summer.

The La Liga side have placed a staggering €140m (£120m) price tag on the player if any club is aiming to sign him during the transfer window, and this could prove to be a potential stumbling block for Ten Hag.

The Portuguese star spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, registering just four goals across 20 appearances for the Blues, which suggests that Atletico may need to lower their demands if they wish to move him on before the window slams shut.

Could João Félix join Manchester United?

It is certainly a possibility, especially with the nature of the transfer window, and with United clearly needing some strength added to their faltering attack – scoring just 58 league goals last season – they could test the resolve of the Spanish side with a bid.

If they did secure the signature of the £195k-per-week star – who can play either as a centre-forward or out on the wing – they won't just be getting a player who has shone in the Champions League previously, but also a forward who is similar to Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman enjoyed a stunning campaign during 2022/23, scoring 30 times and grabbing 11 assists too as he proved to Ten Hag that he could be counted on as United’s main source of goals, and it certainly isn’t a bad comparison for Felix to have, with FBref establishing the current Atletico gem as the third-most comparable player to Rashford.

Indeed, last season domestically, the duo shared similar statistics across attacking metrics such as shots per 90 (4.07 to 3.38), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.39 to 3.06), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.34 to 0.44) and crosses delivered (27 to 24), suggesting that the duo both pose a significant attacking danger in the final third.

Former teammate Alvaro Morata praised Felix for being “special” while U23 scout Antonio Mango has hailed the 23-year-old as a “dream” earlier this year and when he is on form, there is no doubt he is one of the finest attacking players on the continent.

Could Ten Hag get Felix back to his best however? Alongside Rashford he could be excellent, especially as the youngster is similar to the United talisman in many ways.

£120m may be too much, but if the Red Devils can negotiate a cheaper fee, it would be a smart move.