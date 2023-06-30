Manchester United are interested in Benfica youngster Joao Neves as Erik ten Hag looks to add another player to his squad following the deal to bring Mason Mount to Old Trafford.

What’s the latest on Joao Neves to Manchester United?

The saga surrounding Mount is finally coming to an end as United eventually agreed a deal which will cost them £60m in total - and Ten Hag shows no signs of slowing down.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Red Devils are keen on luring Neves to the club this summer as the Dutchman looks to bolster his midfield options.

One key stumbling block could be a potential fee for the player, as he could be set to see his release clause raised from €60m (£52m) to €100m (£86m) due to a new contract being proposed for the youngster, which could be signed once he returns from the U21 European Championship.

Who is Joao Neves?

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season during 2022/23, becoming another youth prodigy to burst onto the scene at Benfica having made his debut in December last year.

A move for Neves could be extremely similar to that of the deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford 20 years ago.

The United icon was also 18 years old when Sir Alex Ferguson signed him having enjoyed a breakthrough season at Sporting CP, with the Portuguese forward scoring 145 goals over two spells at the club.

Neves likely won't quite hit those scoring heights as he tends to operate as a central midfielder, although his adaptability could be a bonus for Ten Hag, as the teen gem can also sparkle in a more advanced role or drop slightly deeper if required.

Despite being in the embryonic stages of what could be a fantastic career, Neves is shining across a range of metrics for the Portuguese side, showcasing his passing and defensive skills.

Indeed, over the previous 365 days, Neves ranks in the top 4% for passes attempted per 90 (73.65), top 2% for tackles per 90 (3.83), top 1% for blocks per 90 (2.21) and top 6% for aerials won per 90 (2.06) of those playing at a similar level in his position within Europe, indicating that not only does he try and circulate the ball as often as possible, but he can utilise his aerial ability and tenacious nature to protect the defence on a regular basis.

Dubbed as “highly talented” along with a string of fellow Benfica youngsters by talent scout Jacek Kulig last year, his introduction to the first team has certainly garnered attraction from potential suitors.

Having enjoyed success in the Portuguese market over the years, with the aforementioned Ronaldo plus Bruno Fernandes shining since arriving from Sporting CP in 2020, it appears Ten Hag wants to replicate these success stories with a move for Neves this summer.