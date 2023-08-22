Manchester United have started their 2023/24 Premier League campaign off rather meekly. They were lucky to escape with all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week before going down 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend.

Three points from six and just one goal scored wasn’t the start Erik ten Hag was anticipating, and he will be even more concerned by some of the performances, particularly from new signing Mason Mount.

The £60m summer arrival from Chelsea was expected to improve the United midfield.

Against Spurs, however, he was almost non-existent, having completed only 15 accurate passes and taken as few as 27 touches - even Andre Onana recorded more passes and touches, signifying how poorly he played as a creative-minded midfielder that makes things happen in the engine room.

Could this perhaps give the Dutchman a licence to dive back into the transfer market and lure another midfielder to Old Trafford?

The club have recently been on a scouting mission to France...

Will Manchester United make more signings?

United have shown interest in a few players during the final weeks of the transfer window, most notably defenders.

Frenchman Jean Clair-Todibo has been linked with a move and the Red Devils even sent scouts to monitor his performance for OGC Nice a couple of weeks ago.

This wasn’t the only player that United were keeping tabs on, however.

According to Get French Football News, OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram was also being closely monitored in light of a potential move to England.

He wouldn’t break the bank either, with the Ligue 1 outfit valuing one of their prized assets at around €40m (£34m) and could Ten Hag act swiftly and bring him to Manchester in the coming days?

What could Khephren Thuram offer Manchester United?

With Rasmus Hojlund injured and Mount failing to showcase his true abilities so far, Ten Hag’s summer recruitment may soon come under criticism, with just Onana enjoying a solid start.

Thuram has enjoyed an impressive spell with Nice since joining in 2019, making 140 appearances and last season was his most productive yet, registering ten goal contributions – two goals and eight assists - across 50 appearances. This is made even better by the fact he typically operated as a defensive midfielder.

Mount was deployed in a deeper role against Spurs alongside Casemiro, yet it clearly didn’t work out and Thuram could certainly be an instant upgrade on the former Chelsea gem in this position.

Indeed, last season, the Frenchman registered more league goal contributions (six v five), a higher pass success rate (85.1% v 75.2%), tackles won (25 v 19) and interceptions (38 v eight), suggesting that he offers more across both attacking and defensive metrics.

Thuram even ranked in the top 4% when compared to positional peers for progressive carries per 90 (3.4) and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.65).

Mount on the other hand failed to rank in the top 40% for successful take-ons per 90 (0.78) while ranking in the top 17% for progressive carries per 90 (2.24), indicating the difference between the two players.

Journalist Zach Lowy even dubbed him as an “elite ball carrier” amid Liverpool’s interest in the youngster earlier in the summer transfer window.

For a fee of just £34m, Ten Hag could sign a player who won't just be part of his future plans, but a talent that could force his way into the starting XI straight away and be an instant Mount upgrade in the process.