Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already bolstered his starting XI with the signings of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, but could there be a few more arrivals in the coming weeks?

It’s no secret that the Dutchman is looking at bringing in another defender to Old Trafford, especially if he loses Harry Maguire to West Ham United.

Benjamin Pavard and Jean Clair-Todibo have both been linked with moves to United, yet Ten Hag might be inclined to do his shopping much closer to home…

Who could Man United sign?

Marc Guehi has emerged as a target for United according to Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail as Ten Hag looks to end his second summer transfer window in charge of the club with a bang.

The Englishman won't come cheap, however, with a price tag in the region of £60m being placed on his head by Crystal Palace.

It would represent one of their more expensive transfer deals, yet with his potential and the fact he already knows the Premier League, he could be the ideal candidate to replace Maguire.

Who is Manchester United’s best defender?

The Red Devils conceded just 43 Premier League goals last season, a vast improvement from the 57 they let in during the campaign before and this was the joint-second lowest total in the entire top flight.

It clearly demonstrated that Ten Hag’s methods worked wonders, although much of the improvement was down to summer arrival Lisandro Martinez, who was a rock at the back for the club before he got injured.

The Argentinian ranked third for overall Sofascore rating across the whole squad, while also ranking fifth for tackles (two), second for interceptions (1.2) and clearances (3.6) per game.

The defender even showcased his passing skills, ranking second for accurate passes per game (49.1) as he was able to transition the ball from defence to the midfield with ease, fitting in with Ten Hag’s tactical ideologies.

It's clear he was United’s best signing of the season and there is no doubt the Dutchman could land a dream partner for him in Guehi.

The Palace gem also shone during the 2022/23 season and demonstrated similar qualities to that of Martinez. He ranked first out of the Eagles squad for accurate passes per game (50.8) while averaging 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 3.6 clearances per game.

These figures are almost like for like and suggest they could forge an excellent partnership at the heart of the United defence.

His physicality could also stand him in good stead should he join United, with former teammate at England U21 level, Josef Bursik, describing him as an “absolute tank” and still aged just 23, the best years of his career could come at Old Trafford.

With four senior caps for England, the youngster is heading in the right trajectory to becoming one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League.

Joining the Red Devils should accelerate this transition, especially if he plays alongside Martinez, who has so far claimed the title of the finest defender at the club.