Manchester United built their Premier League success under Sir Alex Ferguson by counting on the use of solid, dependable English centre-backs.

Steve Bruce and Gary Pallister formed the cornerstone of a team who claimed United’s first league title since 1967 during the 1992/93 season and as time went on, Ferguson turned to the transfer market to source local talent.

Rio Ferdinand made the move from Leeds United to Old Trafford in 2002 for a then British record transfer fee of £30m.

The move was a stroke of genius by the wily Scot as the defender won six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown under the tutelage of Ferguson, racking up 455 appearances in the process.

With the need for a dominant centre-back at United, could Erik ten Hag repeat United’s Ferdinand masterclass by making a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi?

Are Man United interested in Marc Guehi?

Ten Hag has already signed the club's new number seven, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund this summer, yet it is clear he is after another defender or two.

Harry Maguire is edging closer to a move away from the Red Devils and this heightens the Dutchman’s need for some reinforcements.

According to the Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail, Guehi has emerged as a possible target for United, and he could cost Ten Hag a fee in the region of £60m.

How did Marc Guehi perform last season?

The Ivorian-born starlet enjoyed a solid campaign for Palace in 2022/23, exuding a positive influence across the squad for his performances, despite his tender years.

He ranked seventh among his teammates for tackles (1.4) per game while ranking second for interceptions (1.2) and for clearances (3.6) per game during the league campaign, demonstrating his defensive ability.

According to WhoScored, Guehi’s key strength is concentration, and he is able to maintain excellent standards during the whole course of a match, similar to Ferdinand, who never let standards slip.

The England international was previously lauded as an “absolute tank” by Josef Bursik, a former teammate during his time playing for the Three Lions' U21 side, while Statman Dave hailed the youngster as a “brilliant talent” in December 2021.

It’s evident that he has progressed since then, going on to win four caps for England at senior level, and he could be a key figure heading into the 2024 European Championship.

The £50k-per-week gem has served his apprenticeship at Palace and now seems destined for a move to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

He should take solace from the trajectory of Ferdinand. Although slightly more experienced at the time, a move from another top-flight side into an environment containing elite players arguably made him reach a much higher level - having blossomed into becoming arguably 'one of the greatest ball-playing central defenders of his era', according to the Premier League's official website.

Guehi may have a fight on his hands to go straight into the starting XI should Ten Hag secure his signature - amid the presence of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane - and he could become their modern-day version of the 81-cap former United defender in the process.

Whatever happens, the Dutchman will need to act fast as the transfer window is due to shut in just under three weeks and time is slowly running out for the former Ajax manager.