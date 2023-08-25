Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be working hard to add another signing or two to his squad before the transfer window closes next week.

He has signed Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund so far, yet with Champions League football back at Old Trafford this season, some more quality will be required.

The Dutchman has shown interest in a talented Brazilian frontman, and could he be ready to make a bid for him in order to strengthen his first-team squad?

Will Manchester United make another signing?

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ForzaRoma), United are ready to offer Brazilian side Santos a fee of €25m (£21m) in order to secure the signing of Marcos Leonardo before the end of the transfer window.

Serie A side AS Roma are also keen on the striker as they chase a potential move, yet it appears as though the Red Devils are making the first steps to bringing him to the Premier League.

Ten Hag is willing to pay €20m (£17m) up front along with €5m (£4m) in add-ons to complete a swoop and given his talent and vast potential to develop further, it could prove to be a wonderful deal for the club.

Who is Marcos Leonardo?

There is no doubt the Red Devils need goals in their side, as Ten Hag had to rely on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford last term.

The duo were the only two players to score more than ten goals for the club and although Hojlund should give them a boost in the forward area, Leonardo could also offer something different.

Since making his debut for Santos in 2020, he has netted 49 goals across 151 matches, which works out to around a goal every three games, which is impressive considering his tender years.

The “special talent” – as so lauded by South American football expert Nathan Joyes – has been in stunning form during the 2023 league season for his club side, scoring eight times in just 14 matches.

He also ranks first in the squad for shots on target per game (1.1) while ranking third for big chances created (three) and first for goals and assists (ten) indicating that he is clearly their finest attacking player.

Leonardo would form a dream duo with Rashford in the United attack, as the Englishman could create plenty of chances for the 20-year-old while operating on his favoured left wing position.

Last season, Rashford registered 11 assists across all competitions while averaging 0.9 key passes per game and created five big chances in the Premier League.

Not only that, but the forward also ranked in the top 6% when compared to positional peers for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 (6.33), clearly demonstrating how often he took the ball into dangerous areas in order to either score or assist a teammate.

Leonardo is a talent who will only keep getting better, and it appears as though he is ready for a step-up.

A move to Man Utd, where he could test himself against the best in the Champions League while competing for trophies domestically, could see him turn from a prodigy to potentially one of the finest on the continent.