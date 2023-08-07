Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways controversially to say the least in 2022, yet there was no doubting his ruthless nature in front of goal.

During his second stint at Old Trafford, the mercurial Portuguese forward netted 27 goals, with his 24 efforts during the 2021/22 campaign enabling him to finish as United’s top scorer.

Marcus Rashford stepped up to the plate following Ronaldo’s departure in November last season, going on to score 30 goals across all competitions, yet he was mainly deployed out wide.

Erik ten Hag has signed Rasmus Hojlund already this summer, but he is eyeing a move for Marcos Leonardo, who could turn into a perfect heir to Ronaldo.

Could Manchester United sign Marcos Leonardo?

According to Calciomercato.it, United have shown interest in the Brazilian striker, although they face stiff competition from Serie A side AS Roma.

The Santos youngster wouldn’t exactly break the bank either, with the South American outfit looking at a fee of around €15m (£13m) and Ten Hag will be hoping that the allure of playing for one of the finest teams in the world, along with Champions League football, will convince him to move to Manchester.

For a player who has the world at his feet, this low fee represents a perfect opportunity for the Dutchman to invest in someone who could potentially generate a massive profit in the coming years.

How many goals has Marcos Leonardo scored?

Like Ronaldo, Leonardo has made a splash for his first club side at a tender age. He made his debut for Santos aged just 17 back in 2020, and it didn’t take him long to showcase his clinical nature in front of goal.

He netted 12 times during his first two seasons before turning into a player they could depend on during the 2022 campaign as he scored 21 goals across all competitions.

Leonardo has carried on this form into the 2023 season, scoring 15 times already and he ranks first across the squad in the league for goals (seven), shots on target per game (1.1) and second for big chances created (two) and this suggests he is already among one of the most influential players in the team, despite being in the embryonic stages of his career.

The 20-year-old has also made a mark at international level, emerging as arguably Brazil’s brightest spark during the recent U20 World Cup.

Not only did he score five goals during the tournament which showcases the best young talent across the globe, but his performances ranked him highly across a variety of metrics.

Not only did Leonardo rank sixth for overall Sofascore rating, but he also finished third in the competition for goals and assists, fourth for big chances per game and for penalties won, suggesting that his game revolves around more than just scoring goals.

Lauded as a “special talent” by South American football expert Nathan Joyes, there is no doubt a move to Europe is the next stage in his development.

Across his fledgling career to date, Leonardo has netted 48 goals in 150 matches, which works out as a goal nearly every three matches, ensuring he could potentially sparkle if handed the chance to impress at Old Trafford.

As United saw in the case of Ronaldo - who Leonardo could help replace this summer - taking a gamble on a promising attacking talent can prove particularly beneficial, with the Portuguese ace winning three league titles and the Champions League during his first stint at the club, after signing from Sporting CP at the age of just 18 back in 2003.

With Ten Hag in need of a new attacking figurehead following the veteran's exit back in November, the young Santos forward could prove to be the dream successor to Ronaldo next season as another potentially prolific asset.