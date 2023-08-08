Erik ten Hag is slowly but surely bolstering his Manchester United squad with his smart recruitment during the summer transfer window.

New arrivals include Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and striker Rasmus Hojlund, while there could well be scope for a few more fresh faces to arrive at Old Trafford, especially with the club playing in the Champions League following a season away from the competition.

This means some added strength in depth is required, and Ten Hag should therefore make a move for AZ Alkmaar winger Jesper Karlsson.

Are Manchester United interested in Jesper Karlsson?

According to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport at the beginning of the transfer window (via Sport Witness), United were providing ‘competition’ to Lazio in the pursuit of the Swedish winger.

Valued at €20m (£17m), the move certainly represents good value considering his contract at the Dutch side still has three years left to run.

Although United have managed to lure Hojlund to Manchester following a long pursuit, Ten Hag will clearly need another one or two forward options ahead of the new season and Karlsson could be an ideal candidate.

How good is Jesper Karlsson?

The 25-year-old is a natural left-winger, yet his adaptability is a big strength as he can operate on the right wing when required.

The only United winger to score more than eight goals last term was Marcus Rashford, who enjoyed a stellar campaign, registering 41 goal contributions in total.

The Swede has netted eight or more league goals across the previous five seasons for AZ and IF Elfsborg, showing great consistency in front of goal from a wide position, and he is also able to generate a plethora of opportunities for his teammates.

Indeed, since 2019, the 25-year-old has registered a stunning 112 goal contributions – 67 goals and 45 assists – and Ten Hag could certainly form a scary wing duo of him and Rashford next season.

Domestically, the duo registered similar statistics across a variety of metrics, including shots on target per 90 (0.96 to 1.5), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.95 to 3.06), successful take-on percentage (41.7% to 39.1%) and carries into the final third (37 to 51), clearly indicating that they both pose a huge danger in front of goal and also in the final third.

Although it remains uncertain just how Ten Hag could line up next season, having a front three of Rashford and Karlsson occupying the wings while Hojlund operates through the middle could cause devastation to Premier League defences.

Journalist Josh Bunting has lauded Karlsson previously, saying: “Jesper Karlsson also impressive for the Swedes he got the assist for the goal. Very tricky winger, quick feet and a constant threat going forward. Constantin Bogdan really struggled to deal with him.”

The AZ gem has already gained 11 caps for his country, scoring three goals in the process, and it’s evident that he is taking to the international scene with ease.

He may not be the star-studded name the Old Trafford faithful want, yet the statistics don’t lie, Karlsson is a clear danger going forward and him and Rashford could use their respective strengths to give United the best chance possible for glory during 2023/24.