Manchester United have made an enquiry regarding a potential move for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus as Erik ten Hag looks to raid Ajax once again.

What’s the latest on Mohammed Kudus to Man United?

With the Old Trafford side having had a third bid rejected for Mason Mount, it appears as though the deal is stalling, and Ten Hag must now surely be considering making moves for alternative targets.

According to ESPN, United have enquired about a move for Kudus this summer, and he is currently valued at around £40m by Ajax, which could be appealing as Ten Hag will still have funds to strengthen elsewhere.

A move for Mount isn’t yet over, but unless United and Chelsea can agree a fee in the coming days, the Dutchman will have to turn to other names in order to boost his attacking options.

Should Man United sign Mohammed Kudus this summer?

The Old Trafford side enjoyed a decent campaign under Ten Hag, winning their first trophy in six years while securing Champions League football for next season and this in turn has led the manager to seek improvements to his squad ahead of the rigours of playing higher quality opposition.

Upon his arrival last summer, Ten Hag subsequently went on to lure two players from Ajax, Lisandro Martinez and Antony, and it was the former who enjoyed a wonderful campaign in Manchester.

The Argentinian centre-back settled into life in the Premier League with ease, ranking as their third-best performer in terms of overall rating via Sofascore, while also ranking in the top five across the whole squad for clearances, tackles and interceptions per game, underlining his importance to the team.

A such, the Dutchman must repeat this Martinez masterclass by making a move for Kudus this summer.

The Ghanaian starlet is versatile, being able to play either as a centre-forward or attacking midfielder and with United back among the big boys next term, Kudus has already demonstrated his qualities in Europe’s premier club competition.

He scored four goals, grabbed two assists and succeeded with 1.8 dribbles per game – a success rate of 79% - and these figures were good enough to rank him as first in the squad for those metrics, showcasing his ability on the biggest stage.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig was full of praise for the youngster when he joined Ajax in 2020, stating that he had “electric pace” and is “creative at his off the ball movements” and there is no doubt that he has shone during his three years at the club, registering 34 goal contributions in just 84 matches.

Ten Hag knows him well, and for a price of around £40m, it could turn into a wonderful investment for the Red Devils.