Manchester United have made contact with Brighton & Hove Albion over the potential signing of midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Manchester United?

According to 90min, United have made contact with the south coast side regarding a move for their prized asset, with a potential move likely to cost £100m, although the report states this is an overall figure and not just a one-off upfront payment.

United could face stiff competition from Chelsea for his signature, with the Stamford Bridge outfit set to open talks to sign the 21-year-old according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had a chance to sign the talented midfielder back in January 2021 for a fee of just £4m as per the report, and they will obviously be regretting that now.

Could Manchester United sign Moises Caicedo this summer?

A move to United rather than Chelsea surely has a lot more incentives for the Ecuadorian, especially with Erik ten Hag’s men playing in the Champions League, giving him a taste of Europe’s premier club competition for the first time.

A move for Mason Mount has finally been agreed and signing Caicedo would signal a major statement of intent that the club are heading in the right trajectory.

Not only has Caicedo made the second-most tackles out of any player in the Premier League with 100 last season, displaying a dogged nature which could benefit Ten Hag's midfield, but he also ranks seventh for passes, with 2,209 throughout the whole season and this ability to circulate the ball effectively is key to the Dutchman’s philosophy.

His passing ability is one of the finest on the continent, with the Brighton star ranking in the top 6% across Europe’s top five leagues for pass completion percentage per 90 (88.5%) while also ranking in the top 13% for both tackles per 90 (2.87) and interceptions per 90 (1.61) and this could improve should he jump ship to United.

Ten Hag won't only be getting a player who has clearly enjoyed success in the top flight already, but one that could still significantly improve over the coming years, which suggests a fee of £100m may turn into a fine investment.

Lauded as a “crown jewel of a new generation” by historian Enrico Castro-Montes, the ceiling is limitless for the youngster, as he could become one of the finest Ecuadorian players of all time, and with experience at the World Cup already under his belt, the pressure of playing for United shouldn’t faze him.

He could be a dream signing for Ten Hag and everything must be done in order to fend off Chelsea and get a move sealed as swiftly as possible.