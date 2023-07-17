Manchester United are still aiming to get a deal for Rasmus Hojlund over the line in the coming weeks, although their recent players-plus-cash offer has been rejected by Atalanta, who are preferring a cash-only deal for the young Danish striker.

Erik ten Hag will likely go back in with another offer for Hojlund as he is desperate to strengthen his attacking options ahead of next season.

United scored just 58 goals in the Premier League last term which was the third-lowest total across the top half of the table, clearly suggesting that United need a much bigger goal threat in order to challenge domestically.

It appears as though the Dutchman isn’t just looking for out-and-out strikers either, with the Red Devils being linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby earlier this month, according to The Daily Mail.

How much will Moussa Diaby cost?

The Old Trafford side will face stiff competition from Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United for the Frenchman this summer, as he has certainly attracted plenty of attention in recent months.

He won't come cheap either, with the Bundesliga side placing a £50m valuation on the 24-year-old and with United already spending £60m on Mason Mount, while £42.9m has been spent on Andre Onana, who is close to traveling to undergo a medical, this fee may be slightly too steep.

With player sales now required to fund the rest of Ten Hag’s budget for the transfer window, they may have to wait until a few first-team stars are shown the exit door before pursuing a move for Diaby.

What could Moussa Diaby offer Manchester United?

Goals and assists are a prerequisite for success as a winger, especially in today's game, and Diaby would bring an abundance of both should he join United.

Across his professional career, which has spanned six seasons, the Frenchman has registered 108 goal contributions – 53 goals and 55 assists – in just 208 matches, with 97 of these coming during his spell in Germany.

He can play on either wing, although tends to favour the right-hand side, being able to cut in and enjoy success on his stronger left foot. This could give Ten Hag an ideal danger from a wide position, and he could even be an upgrade on Antony.

The Brazilian dynamo endured a stuttering season, registering just 15 goal contributions in 47 matches, ten fewer than Diaby, who managed 25 across 48 matches.

Not only does the 24-year-old offer a greater threat in front of goal, but he also created more big chances last term (14 to two), made more key passes per game (1.8 to 1.2) and also completed more successful dribbles per game than Antony (1.5 to 1.2), clearly offering more in terms of creating opportunities for others and this could be a big bonus for Ten Hag.

Journalist Aaron Stokes described the winger as being “fearless on the ball”, so if United are to launch a title bid next season along with competing in the Champions League, a player with the skillset of Diaby could give them a major boost.