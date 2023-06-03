Manchester United only scored 58 Premier League goals during 2022/2023, the lowest out of any side in the top six and there is no doubt Erik ten Hag needs to sign a top-quality striker or two during the summer transfer window.

Indeed, out of those 58 goals, only seven of those were scored by out-and-out centre forwards, with Cristiano Ronaldo (one) and Anthony Martial (six) getting on target, further emphasising the point that the Dutchman needs proper firepower if he is to mount a title challenge next term.

With regard to this, the Old Trafford side have set their sights on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic according to Gazzetta dello Sport and any potential move may cost Ten Hag around €90m (£78m), however this is much cheaper than the reported £100m it could cost for United to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, a known transfer target.

This suggests that the Serbia striker could be an ideal Osimhen alternative for the Dutchman ahead of 2023/2024 and could allow him to focus on other areas of the team rather than splurge the majority of his budget on just one player.

Could Manchester United sign Dusan Vlahovic?

With the Bianconeri failing to qualify for the Champions League due to a fresh ten-point deduction, the Serie A side could be willing to sell Vlahovic during the transfer window, just 18 months after signing him.

There is no doubt Osimhen has enjoyed the better campaign out of the duo, scoring 30 goals compared to the 14 for Vlahovic.

However since 2019/20, there hasn’t been much of a difference in their total goal record, with the Nigerian international finding the back of the net 76 times compared to 72 for the 23-year-old, proving that he is a more than adequate alternative.

Indeed, even this term, there isn’t much in it with regard to goal-creating actions per 90 (0.33 to 0.29), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.67 to 2.1) and shots per 90 (1.84 to 0.94), with the Serbian coming out on top for the first metric.

Journalist Emmet Gates lavished praise upon him last year, saying:

“Dusan Vlahovic has the ability to be a generational talent, but he's suffering in this iteration of Juventus.

“To paraphrase a famous Zlatan line: He's a Ferrari being driven like a Fiat.”

Perhaps a change of scenery would do him the world of good, and a talent like his deserves to be showcasing his ability in the Champions League.

Those statistics show that there isn’t much difference between him and Osimhen in various metrics this term, and as he would cost significantly cheaper, Ten Hag must make the move as soon as possible.