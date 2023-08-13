Highlights Man Utd's best era was under Sir Alex Ferguson, highlighted by their 1998/99 treble-winning season with legends like Keane, Giggs, Beckham, Cole, and Yorke.

Jaap Stam was a dominant force at the heart of United's defense during that era, despite his short-lived tenure at Old Trafford.

Manchester United is now looking for a new defensive rock and Perr Schuurs, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax, is a potential target.

Manchester United’s finest era was under Sir Alex Ferguson and the 1998/99 season was arguably his annus mirabilis. United became the first English side to win a treble of league title, Champions League, and FA Cup in what was a sensational campaign.

Ferguson could call on the likes of Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, while Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke spearheaded the attack. It was Jaap Stam however who was the rock at the back as the Dutch titan was dominant at the heart of the United defence.

His time at Old Trafford was short-lived, making just 127 appearances across three full seasons, yet the sight of the snarling Dutchman bearing down on an opposition defender was a sight to behold.

Could Erik ten Hag secure United’s next Stam by making a move for Torino centre back Perr Schuurs this summer?

Are Manchester United interested in signing Perr Schuurs?

Journalist Graeme Bailey gave a transfer update with regard to Ten Hag’s chase for another defender, tweeting: “Man Utd are already working hard on centre-back options when Harry Maguire leaves the club.

“Benjamin Pavard, Jean-Clair Todibo, Perr Schuurs, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva all discussed within Old Trafford.”

The Dutchman has been valued by the Serie A side at £28m and this could represent a wonderful piece of transfer business by Ten Hag.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the defender during the current transfer window however and United will need to act swiftly in order to make a move happen.

Could Perr Schuurs improve Manchester United?

Harry Maguire looks set to leave United to join West Ham United and this could free up some more funds for Ten Hag to strengthen his team.

Schuurs is well known to the 53-year-old, having played under his leadership at Ajax between 2018-2022, making 95 appearances for the Dutch giants, and he emerged as one of the finest young defenders in the country.

His performances led to a move to Torino last summer and the 23-year-old found the move to Italy a learning curve, keeping just four clean sheets during 30 league matches. He did rank first for tackles per game (1.7) however, while also ranking sixth for interceptions (0.9) and first for clearances (3.2), proving that his individual statistics across the key defensive metrics were excellent.

Journalist Josh Bunting lauded him following a performance at the San Siro in January, saying: “Perr Schuurs outstanding for Torino this evening, a dominant performance at the San Siro. When Torino needed to go that bit more direct he was the player to go through, such an accurate passer from the back. Solid in the air winning his duels although Giroud was a huge miss.”

United haven’t had a reliable Dutch centre-back since Stam left for Lazio in 2001. Standing at 6 foot 3, the same height as Stam, Schuurs could be a colossus at the back in a similar vein to the former Red Devils titan.

Living up to Stam’s reputation may be a daunting prospect, but he could take solace in the fact the 67-cap star moved from the continent and went on to win five major trophies during his spell in Manchester.