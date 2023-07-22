Highlights Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, is keen on either Rasmus Hojlund or Randal Kolo Muani to strengthen the team's attacking options.

Muani could cost United around £80m, potentially requiring them to offload players to afford the transfer.

Muani has a strong goal-scoring record, with 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt, making him an appealing target for teams like United.

Manchester United have been fairly quiet during the transfer market, with Mason Mount and Andre Onana their only signings so far. Erik ten Hag will be eyeing more arrivals over the next couple of weeks, especially with the start of the Premier League season beginning shortly.

The Dutchman will surely be aiming to strengthen his attacking options ahead of next season and with this in mind, he has held talks with Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani, according to The Athletic.

How much will Randal Kolo Muani cost Manchester United?

Despite Hojlund being the priority target, it is evident that Ten Hag needs more than just one new striker should he wish to challenge both domestically and on the European stage next season.

The Frenchman could cost United a fee of around £80m should he make the move to the Premier League this summer and this could mean the Red Devils need to offload a few players in order to free up some funds.

How many goals has Randal Kolo Muani scored?

Although primarily a centre-forward, the 24-year-old can play across the front three, which will give Ten Hag some added options, yet it is clear that should he join United, his goalscoring abilities will ensure he is deployed through the middle.

Across his senior club career, Kolo Muani has scored 49 goals and registered 38 assists from 147 matches, and it appears he is getting better with each passing year.

During the 2021/22 campaign for Nantes, he notched 20 goal contributions – 13 goals and seven assists, yet since joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, he began to deliver on his talent.

Having played 46 matches in all competitions, he managed to score 23 goals and grabbed 17 assists, doubling his goal contributions from the previous year, and it isn’t hard to see why teams such as United are after him.

He is also statistically similar to Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez and although the Uruguayan didn’t quite live up to his £85m transfer fee, he still scored 15 times across all competitions and given time to settle, he could be another excellent purchase by the Anfield side.

According to FBref, Nunez is the sixth-most comparable player to Kolo Muani and they both pose a significant threat in the final third.

The Frenchman ranks in the top 7% across Europe’s big five leagues for progressive carries (3.09) and the top 13% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (6.24), suggesting he is among the elite at carrying the ball forward often while making sure he is a regular fixture in the box.

Nunez also scores highly for both of these attacking metrics, ranking in the top 6% across the big five European leagues for progressive carries (3.18) and the top 2% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (8.12) and the similarities don’t end there.

WhoScored state that both Nunez and Kolo Muani list key passes and finishing as their main strengths, while the duo also like cutting inside as often as possible and Ten Hag could certainly have a formidable forward option at his disposal should he succeed with a move for the nine-cap French international.

German icon Lothar Matthaus even lauded him as a “future superstar”, yet judging by his recent numbers, it appears as though he is already showcasing his talents to the world.