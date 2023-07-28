Manchester United are set to continue with their pursuit of striker Rasmus Hojlund as Fabrizio Romano has dropped another update…

Are Manchester United close to signing Rasmus Hojlund?

The Italian journalist tweeted:

“Rasmus Højlund wants Man United, it’s very clear since day one of negotiations and these final days of the week could be crucial.

“PSG bid hasn’t changed Højlund mind at this stage: priority Man Utd, club set for new round of talks w/Atalanta.

“Up to Man United now.”

This comes after the Red Devils sent a proposal of €60m (£51.4m) to Atalanta, yet the Serie A outfitt are demanding €70m (£60m) to secure his signing.

Paris Saint-Germain also remain keen on signing the young striker, although they have yet to agree personal terms with the player, unlike United.

With the next stage of negotiations looking like they will make or break any potential deal, Erik ten Hag must make a solid pitch to the Danish international.

How many goals has Rasmus Hojlund scored?

While Mason Mount and Andre Onana have arrived at Old Trafford during the transfer window, the Dutchman is desperate to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

United scored just 58 league goals last term, with only Aston Villa in the top half scoring less and this needs to be fixed if they wish to challenge for their first top-flight crown since 2013.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes led the way in terms of goals scored, as they bagged 30 and 14 goals respectively across all competitions, yet Ten Hag simply can't afford to rely on just two players for another campaign.

Hojlund could certainly take the pressure off the duo, having netted 16 times for both Atalanta and SK Sturm Graz last term, and he can boast a tally of 33 goals for both club and country since making his senior bow in 2020.

The 20-year-old gem ranked first across the whole Atalanta squad for shots on target per game last term (0.9) whilst also winning two penalties, and it’s clear he thrives in the opposition penalty area by causing chaos for defenders.

The Danish prodigy could form an exciting attacking duo alongside Antony, who shone in spells during his debut season in Manchester.

Eight goals and three assists weren’t the most sparkling of returns given the club had shelled out £81.3m for his services, however, he did rank in the top 5% across Europe’s big five leagues for total shots per 90 (3.44) and top 15% for progressive carries per 90 (4.55), suggesting that he is always aiming to score and progresses the ball close to the opposition goal.

This could suit Hojlund, who would be ready to receive passes from Antony in the box, aiming to stick any chances away especially as the Danish striker ranked in the top 1% compared to positional peers for progressive passes received (10.99) and top 7% for touches in the opposition box (6.53) per 90, suggesting he could be the ideal player to link up with Antony.

Once hailed as a “machine” by Raffael Behounek, a former opponent, Hojlund could certainly improve United’s faltering attack, and he has the potential to turn into one of Ten Hag’s finest-ever signings in the process.