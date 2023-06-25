Manchester United have still to make a summer signing, yet Erik ten Hag will surely be hard at work trying to conjure up some magic in order to improve his squad ahead of next season.

Despite recently having a third bid rejected for Chelsea star Mason Mount, United don’t look to be giving in regarding their pursuit of the player, and he could well be the first summer arrival.

This may open the floodgates for the Dutchman as improvements are required all over the pitch, especially across the front three.

Rasmus Hojlund is a player currently on United’s radar ahead of a potential move, and Fabrizio Romano has given an update regarding the youngster.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “[He's] a player they [Chelsea] appreciate. Manchester United is the same, so both clubs are very well-informed on the situation of Rasmus Hojlund, but at the moment it’s not yet a concrete negotiation at Atalanta.”

Despite the Serie A side reportedly demanding £86m for their prized asset, Romano states that he could be available for a lower fee of around €70m (£60m), which would certainly be more enticing for Ten Hag.

Could Manchester United sign Rasmus Hojlund?

A fee of £60m is still a lot of money, though considering the Danish hitman is only 20 years old, it has the potential to turn into a shrewd investment for the Old Trafford side, while also adding some much-needed attacking quality to their first team.

With a move for Harry Kane now ruled out and Victor Osimhen’s price tag set at a ridiculous €180m (£155m), Hojlund is surely the most realistic signing.

Ten Hag could certainly form a scary duo with the Dane and Mount next term, as the duo could combine well in their respective roles.

Hojlund thrives within the box, and he ranks in the top 7% across Europe’s big five leagues for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 (6.53) and in the top 6% for shots on target percentage per 90 (51.9%), suggesting that not only does he make his way into the penalty area on a regular basis, but his accuracy is among the best on the continent.

Add that to the fact he netted 16 goals across all competitions last term, Ten Hag could sign a player who is absolutely ruthless.

Mount could supply the Atalanta starlet well, as he ranks in the top 7% across the big five European leagues for progressive passes per 90 (5.95), while by ranking in the top 15% for passes into the final third per 90 (3.49), Hojlund could benefit from this wonderful ability to work the ball into the box.

Dubbed a “monster in the making” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, United must lure the Dane to Old Trafford sooner rather than later, especially if they do secure the signing of Mount, as they could form a scary duo.