Highlights Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad in the final weeks of the transfer window, with a defender and potentially a goalkeeper being targeted. Robby McCrorie is one player who has been linked to a move to Old Trafford.

McCrorie, currently playing for Glasgow Rangers, has expressed his desire to leave following the arrival of Jack Butland. Despite signing a new contract, he has been valued at just £1m.

While the signing of McCrorie may not seem like a priority with the recent acquisition of Andre Onana, he could provide competition for the Cameroonian goalkeeper. McCrorie has shown promise in his limited appearances and has a good passing ability, which could complement United's style of play.

Manchester United look set to really ramp up their transfer activity as the summer window enters its final few weeks.

Erik ten Hag has already improved the spine of his side by signing Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, and it looks as though a defender could be the next port of call for the Dutchman.

Could the manager perhaps swoop for another goalkeeper, however? As Glasgow Rangers shot-stopper Robby McCrorie has been linked with a surprise move to the Old Trafford side.

Are Manchester United interested in Robby McCrorie?

David De Gea departed the Red Devils following 12 years at the club and this prompted Ten Hag into action, swiftly securing the signature of Onana from Inter Milan for £47.2m.

According to The Herald, United have made an initial approach to sign McCrorie this summer after he expressed his desire to leave the Ibrox side following the arrival of Englishman Jack Butland.

Despite signing a new contract that takes him to 2025, the Scot has been valued at just £1m by Michael Beale.

United are not alone in their pursuit of the ‘keeper, with Hull City and Polish side Raków Czestochowa expressing their interest in the player, yet the lure of Old Trafford should clearly put Ten Hag in the driving seat.

Who is Robby McCrorie?

Following on from the signing of Onana, the goalkeeping department shouldn’t be a priority, yet the Rangers' player could give the Cameroonian some added competition across the season, despite enduring a frustrating few seasons in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old spent a few periods out on loan during the embryonic stages of his career and was given his chance in the first team back in August 2021.

A virus outbreak across the squad ruled Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin out for ties against Alashkert and Celtic in August 2021 and McCrorie took his opportunity well.

He kept two clean sheets during a pair of 1–0 victories, yet these were his only appearances all season.

Beale eventually gave him a run in the starting XI towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, and he once again impressed, conceding just one goal from four matches, and keeping three clean sheets.

If called upon by Ten Hag, the 6 foot 3 titan could work well with centre-back Lisandro Martinez, building attacks from the defence regularly.

The Argentinian arrived at United last summer and across 27 Premier League ties, he completed 33.8 accurate passes in her own half per game – a success rate of 93% - which indicates just how effective he is on the ball.

The former Ajax gem also ranked in the top 20% when compared to positional peers for progressive carries per 90 (0.93) and the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90 (0.51), suggesting that he carries the ball forward often and isn’t fazed by taking on opposition players.

McCrorie averaged 37.3 touches per game during his four matches last term while having a 92% pass success rate in his own half, meaning he could find Martinez with ease and this in turn would allow United to build from the back, transitioning the ball from defence to attack.

McCrorie and his brother Ross were lauded as “model professionals” by Steven Gerrard back in 2020, and although he wouldn't be the number one keeper at United should he join; it is perhaps a move which he would find difficult to turn down.