Manchester United need to improve in a few areas this summer if Erik ten Hag wants to challenge for the Premier League title and to go on a deep run in the Champions League.

Signing a top-class centre-forward is a must, with Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst netting just 11 goals between them in all competitions, with the burden falling onto Marcus Rashford to give United that edge in front of goal.

The midfield could also be rejigged, as with Marcel Sabitzer finishing his loan spell and Scott McTominay linked with a move away from the club, Ten Hag will be aiming to sign a couple of reinforcements before bigger challenges await next term.

But could he bolster his full-back area too? The Red Devils are interested in signing Monaco right-back Vanderson during the summer transfer window, according to Brazilian outlet Zero Hora.

The report explains that the Old Trafford side have made a potential offer to Monaco for the defender, although it falls short of the €50m (£43m) valuation that the Ligue 1 side have stated.

Would Vanderson be a good signing for Manchester United?

United have recently given Diogo Dalot a contract extension until 2028, with the Portuguese full-back looking like he could be a key part of Ten Hag’s revolution at the club.

However, signing Vanderson may well mean Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be on the move this summer as there wouldn’t be much room for three senior right-backs in the squad, and with the Dutchman looking for a more ‘attacking’ option on the right side of defence, according to The Athletic, the Brazilian could even be an upgrade on Dalot.

Indeed, this season, the 21-year-old has registered more goals and assists (five to three), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.52 to 2.17), goal-creating actions (eight to two) and touches in the attacking penalty area (583 to 390), clearly suggesting that the Monaco starlet is a more potent threat in front of goal than Dalot, while also getting into the opposition penalty area more over the course of a season, utilising his attacking abilities.

It isn’t just going forward that Vanderson could offer an upgrade either, with the right-back ranking in the top 3% across Europe’s big five leagues for tackles and interceptions per 90, whereas Dalot ranks in the top 29% and 13% for the same metrics respectively compared to the Monaco sensation.

He was lauded for a display against Lyon in 2022, with Statman Dave saying it was an “exceptional performance” as he won 70% of his duels, won all of his tackles and completed 89% of his passes - and Ten Hag must act swiftly in order to bring him to Manchester this summer.