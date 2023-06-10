Manchester United will be hoping to put their disappointing FA Cup final defeat in the rearview mirror as they head into the summer break following a solid debut campaign under Erik ten Hag.

Not only did the Dutchman win the Old Trafford side their first trophy since 2017, but has also guided them into the Champions League group stages, and with his first season behind him, he will be aiming to take the Red Devils to the next level during 2023/24.

To do this, however, he will have to add a few more fresh faces to the squad, while shipping out some deadwood. Given that he lured players such as Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro to United last summer, there will be a similar hope that signings of this stature could be made again.

They may well raid Real Madrid once more, as United have been linked with midfielder Federico Valverde according to reports in Spain, although president Florentino Perez has claimed that it will take an offer of around €80m (£69m) in order for negotiations to begin.

Could Federico Valverde improve Manchester United?

The 24-year-old Uruguayan is entering the prime years of his career and has enjoyed a wonderful period of success at Madrid, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League crown - ensuring that if he joined United, they would benefit from his winning mentality in the heart of the midfield.

Another reason why the midfielder could improve the Red Devils is his similarities to Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, who according to FBref, is the most comparable player to Valverde. Given the German's incredible career, in which he has won 13 major honours and become the beating heart of Pep Guardiola’s City juggernaut, it certainly isn’t a bad comparison to have.

Indeed, over the past year, Gundogan ranks in the top 10% across Europe’s big five leagues for non-penalty goals, touches in the attacking penalty area and total shots per 90, while the Uruguayan ranks in the top 10% also for non-penalty goals and total shots, while dropping to the top 21% for touches in the opposition box per game, suggesting that the pair offer an excellent goal threat from the centre of midfield overall.

This is something United could benefit from as none of their central midfielders scored more than seven goals across all of last season. Valverde showcased his importance to Madrid by ranking as their third-best player in La Liga, fifth for goals and assists and sixth for key passes per game, with Gundogan offering a similar influence at City, ranking similarly highly for the same metrics, suggesting that Ten Hag could have a world-class operator as the fulcrum of his side should he sign him this summer.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole hailed Valverde as “unbelievable” late last year, and having showcased his abilities at the Bernabeu, a move to Old Trafford surely wouldn’t faze the 24-year-old.