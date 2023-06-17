Manchester United enjoyed a relatively solid debut season under the leadership of Erik ten Hag - securing a League Cup triumph and qualification for the Champions League, ensuring the first stage of his rebuilding job is complete, yet there is still so much work to do.

These achievements might not be enough to satiate the Old Trafford faithful, and further progress will be required next year as the Dutchman will be hoping his two star performers, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, can take their games to new heights in Europe’s premier competition.

Last season, Fernandes was in exceptional form, registering 29 goal contributions – 14 goals and 15 assists – from an attacking-midfield position and creating a staggering 32 big chances, as well as completing 3.3 key passes per game - numbers that saw him ranked first in both metrics across the whole of the Premier League.

The Portuguese sensation will turn 29 during the opening stages of 2023/24, and with United recently linked with Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha, could Ten Hag potentially be eyeing up someone who could eventually replace Fernandes?

Could Manchester United sign Felix Nmecha this summer?

The 22-year-old could be available for as little as €15m (£13m), and the Dutchman should look to secure his signature as soon as possible.

Having started off his career at Manchester City, he is not a complete stranger to English football, however, he only really began to showcase his wonderful potential in Germany after signing for Wolfsburg in 2021.

Across 50 appearances for the Bundesliga side, he has scored three goals and grabbed seven assists, yet it was 2022/23 which saw him register all but one of these goal contributions in what was a solid campaign for the one-cap Germany international.

Indeed, he ranked as the third-best player in the squad for overall rating, as per Sofascore, while ranking fifth for big chances created (five) and successful dribbles per game (0.9), suggesting he was a positive influence within the side.

The former City starlet doesn’t just pose attacking qualities, as he ranks in the top 20% across Europe’s top five leagues for aerials won (2.16) and clearances per 90 (1.52), showcasing a different side to his game - and this ability to chip in defensively when required could be a big bonus for Ten Hag.

Journalist Josh Bunting has been quick to praise the youngster due to his displays recently, saying: “He’s very quick, technical ability is good, a ball carrying number 8, strong in his duels and has an intelligent eye for a final pass.”

With this in mind, a fee of around £13m would surely represent a bargain for the Red Devils as they continue to plan ahead for not only next season, but also the future.