Manchester United could end the season on a high today as they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final, with victory ensuring they finish the campaign with two trophies for the first time since 2016/2017.

Regardless of the outcome, Erik ten Hag has restored some pride in the Red Devils and with the summer transfer window just around the corner, he could further bolster his team in order to claim more prestigious prizes in the future.

Strengthening his attacking options seems to be the priority, with Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani key targets, however there will surely be improvements all over the pitch.

The Old Trafford side have been linked recently with defender Goncalo Inacio according to O Jogo (via Sport Witness) and Sporting CP will demand a fee in the region of £45m should Ten Hag look to make a bid for the player, which is well within their budget.

A move for Inacio could see the Dutchman move on a few defenders, with Victor Lindelof surely one that could be departing United this summer.

Could Goncalo Inacio replace Victor Lindelof at Manchester United?

The Swedish defender found himself down the pecking order behind both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez during the opening months of the season, yet when the Argentinian suffered a season-ending injury in April, he managed to find some form.

During the win over AFC Bournemouth in May, he was lauded as “unbelievable” by journalist Liam Canning, and he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.12 across his final five league matches, looking resurgent under Ten Hag.

However, if United sign Inacio, he could find himself further down the pecking order, with Varane, Martinez and the 21-year-old potentially ahead of him next season.

Indeed, the 21-year-old possesses a bigger attacking threat from centre-back than Lindelof, registering more shot-creating actions (1.98 to 0.4) per 90 and touches in the attacking third (140 to 35) per 90, which could be a bonus for Ten Hag.

Additionally, the Portugal international also ranks in the top 1% for progressive passes and top 3% for progressive carries across Europe’s big five leagues over the previous 365 days, with the Swede ranking in just the top 59% and 48% in the same metrics, suggesting Inacio is far better at bringing the ball out of defence and starting attacks from the back than the current United defender.

Journalist Zach Lowy has even dubbed the 6 foot 1 defender as “underrated” and gaining experience in the Premier League and Champions League for United next term could see the youngster break through to the next level.

Ten Hag must act sooner rather than later, as for the aforementioned price tag, the move could represent wonderful value over the coming years.