Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to continue his rebuild at the club by making a few summer signings ahead of next season, with their strength in depth causing their levels to dip towards the end of the current campaign.

According to RMC Sport (via the Daily Mail), United have offered a contract to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as his deal with the Serie A giants expires in a few weeks - and he would certainly be a solid addition to Ten Hag’s squad.

However, if no deal can be agreed between the two parties, it appears the Dutchman has a contingency plan in place which will see the Red Devils launch a move for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone instead.

It could cost United a minimum of €40m (£35m) to secure a deal for the player, which is well within Ten Hag’s budget.

Could Man United sign Kouadio Kone this summer?

With his contract not expiring until 2025, Gladbach will be aiming to sell for as high a price as possible.

This shouldn’t deter United, however, as his potential suggests he could be worth whatever fee they pay for him.

With Gladbach currently occupying 11th spot in the Bundesliga having won just ten league matches all season, it could suggest several stars may want away this summer - of which Kone would likely be one.

Across his 29 league matches this term, Kone ranks fourth in the squad for accurate passes (39.4) and interceptions (one), fifth for key passes (0.7) and first for successful dribbles per game (1.9) underlining how important he is to the current squad, despite their disappointing season.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig lavished praise on the midfielder, labelling him as “fantastic” and a “one-man army” following an impressive performance against Bayern Munich in February, and if he can perform like that against one of the best clubs in Europe, he could slot right in at the Premier League club with ease.

His ability to take on defenders while driving forward is one of his key strengths. Across the previous 365 days, Kone ranks in the top 4% throughout Europe’s big five leagues for take-ons attempted and successful take-ons per 90, while he also ranks in the top 2% for drawing fouls with 2.59 per 90, suggesting that Ten Hag would be signing a midfielder who looks to push towards the opposition goal as often as possible.

Six years younger than Rabiot, Kone could perhaps be a better long-term option than the Frenchman, and the next few weeks will be crucial regarding any potential move.