Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen Manchester United’s attacking options during the summer transfer window, and Bundesliga forward Randal Kolo Muani has been eyed as a potential addition.

What’s the latest on Randal Kolo Muani to Manchester United?

The Red Devils are actually interested in both Rasmus Hojlund and Kolo Muani according to the Athletics’ Laurie Whitwell, who Tweeted:

“Erik ten Hag ideally wants a young forward plus an experienced one. Hojlund, 20, falls into former category. Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani also discussed.”

The Frenchman won't come cheap however, with Eintracht Frankfurt's CEO Axel Hallmann insisting that the striker is worth more than €90m (£78m) in the current market and this could perhaps be a challenge for the Dutchman, especially as he aims to bolster other areas of his team too.

What is Randal Kolo Muani’s style of play?

According to WhoScored, the versatile 24-year-old likes to dribble and can cut inside, while he can also play across the front three. He is predominantly a centre-forward, one capable of using his finishing skills to devastating effect.

Indeed, this season, the Frankfurt frontman has scored 23 goals and registered 17 assists across 45 appearances in all competitions, playing 43 of those games as a striker and Ten Hag could certainly form a deadly duo with him and Marcus Rashford next term.

Ten Hag has deployed the Englishman on the left wing for 31 games during the 2022/23 campaign, and he has been rewarded handsomely with 16 goals and six assists, with the 25-year-old registering 41 goal contributions overall from 55 matches, being revitalised by the Dutchman after grabbing just seven goal contributions the season before.

Rashford ranked first for successful dribbles (1.5 per game), third for assists (five) and ninth for key passes (0.9 per game) in the whole United squad in the league, and his ability to drive past opponents and set up opportunities for his teammates could allow Kolo Muani to thrive, considering that he would be receiving excellent service.

Ten Hag's current underperforming centre-forwards of Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have both failed to score over ten goals during 2022/23 and this is an area that must be strengthened in order to lead the Old Trafford side to more glory, so signing Kolo Muani would be an excellent move.

Journalist Zach Lowy praised him following the 2022 World Cup, saying: “He’s left a positive impression on this tournament and at 24, he’s only going to improve. Top-class talent.”

If Ten Hag manages his development well, the Frankfurt player could become a big hit with the United faithful, given the evidence above. Just imagine his potential partnership with Rashford, heading into the new campaign.