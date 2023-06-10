Manchester United hold a big advantage in the race for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as Erik ten Hag aims to strengthen his squad.

What’s the latest on Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, United are in a ‘two-way’ battle alongside Barcelona for Amrabat this summer, however, the Red Devils hold an advantage in the chase for the player due to the La Liga sides financial situation.

The report also states that the 26-year-old has said ‘goodbye’ to the Serie A side ahead of a potential move this summer.

Ten Hag wouldn’t have to spend extravagant amounts on him either, with Fiorentina wanting a fee of around €40m (£34m) for the midfielder and this shouldn’t be a problem for the Old Trafford side.

Could Manchester United sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer?

There are a couple of factors which ensure United are leading the chase for the Moroccan international. Firstly, the aforementioned financial problems at Barcelona could give them cause for concern when pursing a move, as United are in a much healthier position.

Secondly, Ten Hag knows the player well from their time at FC Utrecht between 2015 and 2017, as he made 50 appearances under the Dutchman, registering 11 goal contributions in that time.

Indeed, Amrabat’s brother recently claimed that the United manager is “charmed” by his former player and this could be another factor which may lead to his arrival at the club this summer.

The Moroccan is a reliable presence in the heart of the midfield, being a wonderful passer of the ball, evidenced by his 90% pass success rate in Serie A last term, which ranks him second in the Fiorentina squad, while he also averages 59.3 touches each game, indicating that he is equally confident on the ball.

It was his performances at the 2022 World Cup however that brought his name to the public eye, especially due to Morocco’s excellent tournament as they became the first nation from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

He played in all seven games in Qatar, averaging a rating of 6.83/10 as per Sofascore while ranking first in the squad for accurate passes per game, third for tackles per game and eighth for interceptions per game, showcasing his passing and defensive abilities on the grandest stage of all.

Dubbed the “best central midfielder in the tournament” and a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese for his displays in Qatar, it proves just how effective he can be, and Ten Hag should be making a move for his former player sooner rather than later.