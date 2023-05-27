Manchester United could finish the season with two trophies alongside their qualification for next season's Champions League, and Erik ten Hag has done it without having a proper out-and-out striker contributing heavily to the goal tally.

Marcus Rashford has predominantly operated on the left wing, albeit whilst registering 41 goal contributions, whereas strikers Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have scored just nine and two goals respectively during this season, and it’s evident that Ten Hag must ditch the £281k-per-week United duo if he wishes to take the Old Trafford side to the next level.

Only Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored more than ten goals within the squad, and the Dutchman simply cannot afford this to happen again, especially with Champions League football next season and matches against far superior opposition.

With regard to this, the Red Devils have shown interest in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham ahead of a potential move to Manchester, and he could be the pure No 9 that Ten Hag is looking for.

Could Man United sign Tammy Abraham this summer?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, United have been linked with making a move for the former Chelsea hitman, while Jose Mourinho could let him go for a fee of around €45m (£40m) this summer, which would represent decent value considering his Premier League experience.

The Englishman has netted 26 top-flight goals across spells at Swansea City and the Blues, yet it was under Mourinho last season where he really began to showcase his true potential.

Across all competitions, Abraham scored 27 goals in 53 matches, helping the Serie A side win the Europa Conference League - their first trophy since 2008. He also ranked first in the squad for goals and assists (21), fifth for overall rating (7.06), second for shots on target per game (1.1) and fourth for successful dribbles each match in the league, indicating that he was among Roma’s best performers.

This season has been slightly leaner for the striker, netting only nine goals, yet a move back to England and a spot as one of United’s main forwards could potentially ignite his spark and get him back to his best.

Former professional Stephen Elliott previously dubbed the 25-year-old as a “goal machine”, and with experience of the Italian top flight, Abraham could return to British shores with an improvement to his all-round game that can only benefit Ten Hag.