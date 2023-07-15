Manchester United have made just one signing during the transfer window so far, luring Mason Mount to Old Trafford for a fee that could eventually reach £60m.

With just a few weeks until the beginning of the Premier League season, Erik ten Hag will be determined to add a few more players to his squad, and AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez could be a potential option.

Are Manchester United interested in Theo Hernandez?

According to sources in Spain, United are keen on luring the Frenchman to Manchester ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as Ten Hag looks to bolster his defensive options.

Initial links for the left-back first surfaced last month according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with Milan demanding a ‘sensational’ offer to let one of their prized assets depart the club this summer.

The Red Devils are prepared to offer around €60m (£51m) in order to secure his signature and this could well be enough to tempt the Serie A outfit to sell during the transfer window.

What could Theo Hernandez offer Manchester United?

The 25-year-old would be an excellent addition to the United squad, especially as he could offer a key attacking threat from left-back.

The defender made 1.2 key passes per game in Serie A last term, which would rank him fourth in the United squad, while he also completed 0.6 successful dribbles per game, and this figure would rank him as the second-highest defender across the whole Red Devils squad, suggesting that he could certainly offer something different to the current crop of defenders at the club.

Further evidence of his qualities going forward are provided by FBref, where he ranks in the top 11% across Europe’s big five leagues for progressive carries per 90 (3.37) and the top 5% for total shots per 90 (1.48) and Ten Hag would be signing one of the finest attacking full-backs on the continent should he succeed with a move for Hernandez.

This isn’t just good news for the United team as a whole, but also Marcus Rashford in particular, who he could form a solid partnership with down the left-hand side next season.

The Englishman certainly looks revitalised under Ten Hag, enjoying his most productive season since making his United debut in 2016, registering 41 goal contributions – 30 goals and 11 assists – across all competitions as he was typically deployed on the left wing.

With the Dutchman actively looking for a new striker, this could mean Rashford will continue to play from a wide position and Hernandez could use his abilities to create plenty more chances for him. With WhoScored stating that crossing is one of his main strengths and with the United forward scoring 15 of his 17 league goals from inside the box, he could be on the end of one of the Frenchman’s regular deliveries.

Stefano Pioli was full of praise for the defender in 2021, saying: “He can play both phases very well, with his physical abilities it is enough to stay in the game. He can very well become one of the best.

“He has only been playing continuously for a year and a half, I always tell him that he must not be satisfied with being talented.

“He has an incredible physical strength and quality, he must prove that he wants to become the best every day."

£51m may sound a lot on the surface, but judging by his attacking talents and the fact he could become a dream partner for Rashford, it could be a move worth making for Ten Hag this summer.