Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his defensive options.

What’s the latest on Theo Hernandez to Manchester United?

According to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are keen on making a move for Hernandez this summer, although the report claims any potential move will ‘only happen in the event of a sensational offer’ and in this regard, the Italian side are demanding at least €60m (£51m).

The Old Trafford side are said to be ‘pressing’ to sign the player as they want to ‘bridge the gap’ between them and Manchester City next season.

Could Theo Hernandez join Manchester United?

Ten Hag was able to call on both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia last season as the club qualified for the Champions League due to finishing third in the Premier League, with Shaw especially performing extremely well.

The Englishman ranked as United’s fourth best player for overall rating, third for big chances created and seventh for tackles made per game, suggesting he was influential at both ends of the pitch.

With Malacia, signed just last summer, also featuring 39 times in all competitions, do United need another left-back? Making a move for Hernandez however could spell bad news for the Dutchman ahead of next season.

Indeed, last term, the Frenchman registered more goal contributions (seven to zero), progressive passes (128 to 44), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.82 to 1.22) and progressive carries (108 to 19) than the United defender, clearly suggesting that he would be a far better attacking option at left-back than the former Ajax man.

Malacia does hold the upper hand defensively however, winning more tackles (33 to 24) and more interceptions (25 to 21), yet if Hernandez does move to Manchester, he could improve on these attributes.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli lavished praise on the defender back in 2021, saying: “He can play both phases very well, with his physical abilities it is enough to stay in the game. He can very well become one of the best.

“He has only been playing continuously for a year and a half, I always tell him that he must not be satisfied with being talented.

“He has an incredible physical strength and quality, he must prove that he wants to become the best every day."

The praise doesn’t stop there, as Jacek Kulig even lauded him as a “beast” previously and he even starred for France at the most recent World Cup, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.3/10 across six matches for his country as they finished runners up to Argentina, indicating that he can perform on the biggest stage of all.

A move for Hernandez may push Malacia further down the pecking order, yet it would certainly strengthen the squad that’s for sure.