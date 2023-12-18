Manchester United have conceded 39 goals in all competitions in merely 26 matches this season despite having the most clean sheets in the Premier League in the previous campaign.

The backline has particularly been an area of concern for Erik ten Hag as the Dutch coach has been unable to field his first-choice defenders consistently.

With the January window on the near horizon, and United still leaking goals like a broken faucet, the manager is reportedly keen to bolster his backline.

Manchester United transfer news - Goncalo Inacio

According to recent reports in Portugal, via Sport Witness, Sporting Clube de Portugal central defender Goncalo Inacio is high on Man United’s transfer agenda over the coming weeks in an attempt to shore up the backline midway through the season.

The outlets claim that Sporting CP have academy product Joao Muniz ready to make the step up to the first-team in anticipation of offers from English trio Man United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.

Ten Hag’s men have been linked with signing the Portugal international in the past and could have secured his services for merely £39m during the summer window by activating his previous release clause. However, Inacio signed a new four-year deal with Sporting as recently as August, with his buyout clause now set at £52m.

Manchester United have a number of players absent at the moment, including former skipper Harry Maguire as well as £57m signing Lisandro Martinez, who has been out since the start of September. Inacio could add much-needed quality at the back for the Reds.

Goncalo Inacio stats at Sporting CP

The most important detail to check is Inacio’s injury record. The last thing Manchester United need right now is another big-money signing coming to Old Trafford and spending months on the injury table.

As per Transfermarkt, Inacio has missed just one game since October 2021 which came in March 2022 when the defender had the flu. In total, Inacio has missed nine matches in his professional career through illness and injury which is quite impressive and shows that he is rarely unavailable.

The most important trait Inacio has that makes him a dime a dozen is his left foot. Ten Hag has admitted in Martinez’s absence that he prefers having left-footed players at left centre-back, hence why Raphael Varane has seen limited game-time in recent months and why Luke Shaw has been shoehorned in at the back.

Being left-footed at left centre-half means that the team building out have a greater chance of bypassing the opposition’s high press as the player can open his body out and progress the ball, rather than being uncomfortable on his weaker foot when doing so. Due to Ten Hag’s preference for left-footers on that side, Inacio fits the bill perfectly.

Secondly, it seems likely that both Varane and Jonny Evans will leave Old Trafford in the near future. Varane has been linked with a move away from Man United this winter, while Evans is 36 in less than three weeks and his contract only runs until the summer.

Meanwhile, Maguire, who was absent from United’s trip to Anfield on Sunday, could even be phased out if Inacio is brought to the club over the coming weeks. In fact, the Portuguese defender has outperformed both Maguire and Evans in several key metrics this term.

Per 90 Metrics Goncalo Inacio Harry Maguire Jonny Evans Goals 0.18 0.07 0 Expected Goals 0.11 0.06 0.01 Progressive Passes 8 4.09 2.76 Progressive Carries 1.39 0.94 0.52 Passing Accuracy % 88.6 83.4 85.8 Passes To Final 1/3 9.09 5.04 2.93 Tackles 1.21 0.87 0.86 Tackles Won 0.91 0.61 0.48 Blocks 1.21 1.97 0.69 Interceptions 1.27 1.36 0.48 Stats via FBref

These statistics suggest that the Portuguese colossus could provide far more quality in possession in comparison to the two British defenders, with his ability to progress the ball from deep, whilst also excelling as a ball-winner.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has even described the 22-year-old as a “sensation” for his performances with Sporting and this sensation could be on his way to Old Trafford to clean house this winter as an upgrade on Evans and Maguire with his ball-playing exploits.