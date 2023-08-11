Erik ten Hag has played a deciding role in Jean-Clair Todibo's desire to join Manchester United this summer, according to reports, with the OGC Nice defender strongly linked with a move.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign a central defender, amid the pending exit of Harry Maguire to West Ham United.

What's the latest on Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United?

With United in need of another centre-back this summer, it seems it was Ten Hag's phone call which led to Tobido's desire to make the move to Old Trafford, according to Nice-Matin, via Sport Witness.

The report claimed that even though several clubs have been chasing the Frenchman's signature, the phone call from the United manager has taken ahold of his attention.

With that said, the Red Devils must now attempt to reach an agreement with Nice for their defender, who they reportedly want nothing less than €40m (£35m) for before the end of the summer transfer window,

United, of course, have just sanctioned the sale of Maguire to West Ham for a reported £30m fee, as confirmed by Hammers manager David Moyes, who said, via Roshane Thomas: "We've had a bid accepted from Manchester United, but while he's not our player I'm not in a position to discuss him."

Given Todibo's reported price-tag, United may well turn to Nice in pursuit of a defender once Maguire completes his exit.

Should Manchester United sign Jean-Clair Todibo?

Potentially arriving as a Maguire replacement, signing Todibo would represent another piece of solid business from United this summer, who have already welcomed Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund in the current transfer window.

Todibo would be an instant upgrade on Maguire, who endured a spell to forget at Old Trafford.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

The statistics only back that up, too. According to FBref, last season, the United target made more progressive passes, won more tackles, and enjoyed a better pass completion rate. Add in the fact that Todibo is still only 22, compared to 29-year-old Maguire, and it looks like a piece of business that United must make sure to complete in the coming weeks.

Nice manager Francesco Farioli recently spoke about Todibo's future, saying, via 90Min: "Of course we would like Todibo to stay, but it can be complicated. We have to wait to see who will want to buy him and if everyone finds an agreement there.

"He is a leader, a very strong player mentally, he has improved a lot and he is ready to reach the very top level."

As United prepare for their opening day clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, we'll get a first real look at just how much Ten Hag's side has developed over the course of pre-season, and with that, just where Todibo could fit in if he makes the move.

It's certainly going to be a busy end to the transfer window, if the reports are anything to go by. If the Red Devils can seal Maguire's exit, whilst welcoming someone of Todibo's calibre, it would be yet another smart move from those at Old Trafford.