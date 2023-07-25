After taking Manchester United back into the Premier League's top four last season to qualify for the Champions League, Erik ten Hag will be looking to step things up another level at Old Trafford in the coming campaign.

The Dutchman proved that intent at the very start of the summer, too, as David de Gea left the club as a free agent, making way for Andre Onana, whose ability on the ball should finally welcome the Red Devils into the modern-day era of football.

Ten Hag may not be stopping there, either, with plenty of time left until the transfer window slams shut to turn his side into serious title contenders.

With that said, we've taken a look at how Manchester United could line up next season.

RB: Benjamin Pavard

The right-back spot at Manchester United has never really been filled under Ten Hag, with the Dutchman often switching between Diogo Dalot, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, depending on what he wants from his fullbacks.

The former Ajax boss could end his selection headache with the signing of Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, however.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have held talks to sign the defender this summer, with an offer expected soon.

CM: Sofyan Amrabat

After already bolstering their midfield options with the arrival of Mason Mount this summer, Manchester United are close to agreeing a £22m fee with Fiorentina to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Morrocon left many impressed with his performances at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with the Red Devils now reportedly interested in bringing him to Old Trafford this summer.

Back in the Champions League, United could certainly do with the added depth in the middle of the park.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund

One name consistently linked with Manchester United this summer is young Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the Premier League giants, and the Red Devils are now pushing to get a deal done soon.

Having scored 16 goals, and assisted a further seven in all competitions last season, Hojlund would undoubtedly add extra firepower to United's offensive line next season.

At such a young age, too, the only way is up for the Dane.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

It would feel somewhat fitting, right? If Man United managed to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe, whilst Erling Haaland stars for local rivals Manchester City. It would be English football's closest answer to Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo when the pair were in La Liga.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, United are one of the interested parties in a potential deal for Mbappe this summer.

The Manchester club are, of course, not the only side interested in making a move for the Frenchman in the current window, however, with Al-Hilal leading the way with their eye-watering €300m (£258.19m) offer, which will be accepted by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Romano.

With a long transfer window ahead, anything could happen, though, with United interested in the PSG forward.

With that said, here's how Manchester United could line up next season: